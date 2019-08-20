Let's Face the Facts: Marijuana Stocks Grossly Overpaid for Their Acquisitions

Pardon the cliche, but the marijuana industry is expected to be the greatest thing since sliced bread. After legal worldwide sales nearly hit $11 billion in 2018, according to the duo of Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, they're on track to top $40 billion by 2024, with investment bank Stifel calling for as much as $200 billion per year in sales, globally, in a decade.

This is the type of growth that's tough for Wall Street and investors to ignore -- and it's even tougher for the companies operating in the legal cannabis industry to overlook.

A clear jar packed with dried cannabis buds that's lying atop a small pile of cash. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Acquisition activity is picking up, and so is goodwill recognition

Since the beginning of 2018, it's been a veritable free-for-all on the expansion front throughout North America. We've witnessed Canadian pot growers buy other growers, while in the U.S., vertically integrated multistate dispensaries have been gobbling up other dispensary operators in order to expand their presence. Remember, even though Canada has legalized recreational weed, it's the U.S. that'll be the marijuana industry's crown jewel in terms of sales.

Though this acquisition activity is designed to allow cannabis stocks to quickly gobble up market share while it's still up for grabs, it could wind up backfiring on the industry, and investors.

You see, when one company buys another, it's not uncommon for the acquiring company to pay a premium to the business being acquired. This is the dangling carrot that's typically needed to gain shareholder and board approval for a deal. This "premium" that's above and beyond tangible assets is often classified as "goodwill" on the acquiring company's balance sheet.

Again, some amount of goodwill is expected when making an acquisition. But, in general, it's not a good thing to be lugging around on a balance sheet.

The goal, of course, is for the acquiring company to recoup all of the goodwill it paid by developing the assets acquired, as well as monetize any intellectual property. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, and if goodwill from an acquisition cannot be recouped, it'll be written down by the acquiring company. This is, in effect, an admission that the acquirer overpaid for one or more assets, which winds up being recognized as a charge on its income statement.

A person using a pin to pop a bubble with a dollar sign inside of it. More