‘Let Your Body Heal’: Fans React After Chad Johnson Flaunts His Fianceé Sharelle’s Post-Baby Body Almost Two Weeks After She Gave Birth

Chad Johnson‘s recent upload showcasing his fianceé Sharelle Rosado’s post-baby body went left when fans mentioned women’s societal pressures after giving birth. Rosado welcomed her first child with Johnson, a girl named Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson, on Jan. 2.

In the Jan. 12, Instagram post, Rosado is seen wearing a blue bodysuit while posing for the camera in a side-angle position. Along with the image, Johnson informed his fans that this photo was taken two weeks after his fianceé gave birth.

Chad Johnson raves over his fianceé Sharelle Rosado’s post-baby body. Photo:@ochocinco

He wrote, while jokingly promoting his “postpartum plan,” “Ocho vs science 2-week postpartum plan is what @sharellerosado_ used to snap back, if you’re expecting you can purchase my program for $25.”

As the 44-year-old’s upload began circulating on social media, fans shared that every woman’s weight loss journey is different, despite Rosado’s ability to obtain her tone physique in a short amount of time.

“Two weeks is unrealistic. Let your bodies properly heal ladies.”

“That’s great for her, but every women’s body heals DIFFERENTLY after labor.”

“Ladies please dont feel any pressure to snap back. It’s ok to let your body heal at its’ own pace. Postpartum tummies are beautiful too.”

“Normalize healing and snapping back at your own pace. Sick of the agenda that you got to have a flat tummy one week after postpartum.”

“This Snapback goal thing is cool if your body naturally does it but if it doesn’t, that’s okay too. Let your body heal on its own. Get used to this new life and routine that you’re about to embark on.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an average woman could lose about 13 pounds after childbirth, which includes the baby’s weight, the placenta and the amniotic fluid. An individual would lose additional weight the first week after delivery from eliminating stored fluids. At the same time, the fat that an individual gains during their pregnancy can take about six months to a year to lose, even with a balance of diet and exercise.

Story continues

Johnson and Rosado have yet to respond to the backlash.

More news from our partners:

‘Captain Frugal at It Again’: Chad Johnson Jokingly Claims He’s Prepped to Deliver His Daughter After Watching Tutorials

Are People Running Out of Money? More Americans Report Having Trouble Paying Basic Bills

“Really Just A Way To Boost Morale For The Kids” | Cardinals Centerfielder Harrison Bader Subs For PE Teacher To Pitch In During COVID-19