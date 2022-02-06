Let’s break cycles of crime and support crime victims | Opinion

In 2003, the Miami-Dade Police Department called my home and informed my husband that my father and my brother had been murdered — shot in the head, assassination-style, in the house where I grew up.

Dad was a well-known and respected psychiatrist. My brother was a nurse, whose dedication to caring for others inspired me to go into nursing too. In time, four people would go to prison for their deaths.

But as the sole survivor in my family, I have found that the story never goes away or gets any better. That’s why I have devoted so much of my life since then to improving how Florida pursues public safety — so that what happened to my family and me will not happen to anyone else.

This year, along with nearly 8,000 other Florida members of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national organization seeking new and more effective solutions to public safety, I am supporting bipartisan legislation that will provide essential support to victims of violent crime and change probation practices to emphasize rehabilitation over re-incarceration, so that when people emerge from the criminal justice system — as most will — they are better than they were when they entered.

The first of these bills is HB 0949 and SB 1308, introduced, respectively, by Rep. Kevin Chambliss (D-Miami) and Sen. Shervin Jones (D-Miami). This legislation would let immediate family members of homicide victims access up to three days of unpaid time off to make final arrangements for their slain loved one, do what is needed to protect their own safety, and cooperate with law enforcement.

Unless you have experienced it yourself, it is hard to imagine how difficult it is to address the logistical consequences of losing a loved one to violence. It is even harder if missing a few days of work could cost you your job.

Florida already provides three days of unpaid leave to help victims of domestic violence address the practical challenges that they face. Extending similar work accommodations to families impacted by murder can similarly ease the practical burdens while also minimizing the economic disruption that can happen when you lose your job.

The second legislative initiative, introduced as HB 611 by Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-Pensacola) and as SB 1138 by Sen. Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach), emphasizes rehabilitation over re-incarceration by encouraging the use of alternative sanctions, rather than prison time,

when someone on probation for a low-level offense fails to adhere to the conditions of their release or commits an infraction where no one was harmed.

In 2019, when Florida lawmakers passed HB 7125 — arguably the most consequential criminal justice reform in a generation — they strengthened the use of probation, which holds people accountable for low-level offenses while also encouraging them to demonstrate their commitment to rehabilitation, by emphasizing the use of alternative sanctions.

Consequences like more meetings with probation officers or mandatory participation in job training programs, instead of a return to prison, promise to keep people on the right path without exposing them to the negative influence of a prison cell. It also promises to save taxpayers money — currently, Florida spends nearly $330 million every year to incarcerate people who have violated the conditions of their release.

HB 611 and SB 1138 build upon that historic legislation by further expanding the use of alternative sanctions when people on probation do not adhere to the conditions of their release or commit new, but very low-level offenses in which no one is harmed.

These bills deserve the support of all Floridians, and support from all our lawmakers.

Aleta Jarrett is a retired Registered Nurse with the State of Florida and has returned to part time nursing in Public Health and School Health. She is a crime survivor and a member of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

