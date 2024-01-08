Can you let your car warm up unattended in Kansas’ bitter cold? What state law says

With Wichita forecasters expecting bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills well below zero this weekend, the thought of leaving the warmth of your house to warm up your vehicle may seem unappealing.

It’s a common practice to start your car well before you intend to leave on your commute, making it toasty and readying it to drive. But is it legal, and is it necessary?

According to Kansas law, it is not legal to leave your running car unattended, but there is one exception.

Arctic air is expected to arrive later this week. Bitter cold wind chills are likely for the weekend. #kswx pic.twitter.com/q7cgPcZ0Ml — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 8, 2024

The law regarding the practice was passed in 2012 and reads, “No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.”

The one exception is cars with remote starts. The law specifically states, “unattended shall not be construed to mean a motor vehicle with an engine that has been activated by a remote starter system, when the motor vehicle is locked and when the ignition keys are not in the motor vehicle.”

Leaving a vehicle unattended could cost you a $45 fine under Kansas law.

As for necessity, auto club AAA says the need to keep your engine running for a few minutes before driving in cold weather is a myth. Instead, AAA says the engine just needs to be on for the amount of time it takes you to put on your seat belt.

Winter weather driving tips in Kansas

While it may not be necessary to warm up your car for extended periods during winter, it’s important to take precautions when driving on roads in winter weather.

Here are some safe driving tips from AAA to remember when roads may be slick from rain, ice or snow:

Do not use cruise control when on slippery roads.

Keep a pack in your car of items you may need in cold weather like food, water, a flashlight and clothing.

Drive below the speed limit.

Accelerate slowly.

If the weather is extremely bad, stay home.