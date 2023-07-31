Let the city listen: The NYPD should keep police radio channels hearable by all with scanners

The NYPD has begun encrypting scanner radios that the press and the public have used to monitor basic police communications for more than 90 years. While the desire to put such communications on an impenetrable private channel is understandable, transparency has well served the city for generations. It should not be rolled back.

Scanner radios have been a fixture in newsrooms going back forever. On these devices, which are tuned to a special frequency — and smartphone apps that aggregate their feeds — journalists and the public hear crime reports and police being dispatched in response to those reports. (The new-ish smartphone app Citizen, which informs people of reported crimes in progress near them, also relies heavily on police scanners.)

Now the nation’s largest police department is considering encrypting these communications; as a start and without warning, six Brooklyn precincts went behind a dark blue curtain earlier this month.

Before going further down this road, the Adams administration, new Police Commissioner Eddie Caban (who says not to worry, the new technology is “just in the testing phase”) and the civilians who oversee the department’s operations must do an honest assessment of what will be gained and what will be lost.

Yes, police will gain the peace of mind of knowing that no one else is listening in. They’d know that scanner frequencies cannot be breached by outsiders, a practice that in the past has led to some mischievous pranks. With no one able to hear cop-to-cop communications, there’s far less chance that bad guys can interfere in their operations or target officers.

But the fears of police having their work compromised have hardly ever come to pass — while the benefits of transparency are enjoyed every day. On police frequencies, members of the media and gadflies attuned to public safety operations get wind of important stories in the public interest that would otherwise escape notice. They get the information they need to get to the scenes of crimes in timely fashion to gather facts and photographs. They hear the first, unfiltered version of crime reports, including police shootings of civilians, which is essential given that when police departments are in sole control of the narrative, they have an understandable incentive to recount events in a way that makes them look good.

Story continues

Encryption enthusiasts cite the fact that many other cities have already taken the plunge toward secrecy, in some cases throwing the press a bone by letting them listen in on a 15-minute or 30-minute delay. But public access was no major hindrance to New York’s record crime decline in the 1990s, and it’s no drag on the NYPD as it manages to drive down shootings and homicides. This is a problem in search of a solution.

Saying the quiet part out loud, one City Hall official told amNY: “Whether crime is up or down, if the press shows photos of people being shot, stabbed or robbed, it gives a bad impression of the city and so the mayor would prefer to limit those photos.” In other words: Inconvenient truths that make the city’s leaders look bad are better off unreported. We couldn’t have come up with a better argument for letting the public and press hear the scanners.

___