Let Me Finish, review: Chris Christie goes easy on Trump in new tell-all book but hits out at Steve Bannon

When Chris Christie first met Donald Trump, over dinner at the Manhattan restaurant Jean-Georges in 2002, the developer ordered for both of them. This power move has received insufficient study. When Zadie Smith met Jay-Z, he did this to her, too. “Apparently,” she wrote about the encounter, “I look like the fish-sandwich type.”

Mr Trump had waiters bring Mr Christie the seared scallops and the roasted lamb loin. “I’m allergic to scallops,” Mr Christie recalls in his new memoir, “Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics.” He adds, “I’ve always hated lamb.”

The future governor of New Jersey was gleaning lessons in domination. He was an apt pupil. “Let Me Finish” is a superficial and ungainly book that tries to cover so many bases at once – it’s a series of attacks and justifications, it’s a master class in sucking up and kicking down, it’s a potted memoir, it’s a stab at political rehabilitation – that reading it is like watching an octopus try to play the bagpipes.

At heart it’s a reminder that, before Bridgegate, before the 2016 presidential election and before the infamous photographs of him sunbathing on a closed beach during a 2017 state government shutdown, Mr Christie was the favourite political intimidator of many Americans. An alternative title for this unintentionally poignant book might have been, “You Used to Really Like Me, Remember?”

On YouTube, you can still find Mr Christie’s insult highlight reels. “Listen, pal,” he’d respond to a question. He’d call reporters and others “idiot” or “dope” or “stupid.” He’d say, “I look like Tony Soprano, for godsakes.”

Mr Christie managed to be almost cuddly while dispatching this contumely. With his fleece sweaters and his quasi-bipartisan approach (a Republican governor in a blue state), he seemed more like an excitable high school football coach than a mentally unstable uncle.

He had a saving sense of humour. He’d surely seen the bumper stickers about his weight, the ones that read, “My governor can eat your governor.” When he appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” in 2013, he pulled a jelly doughnut out of his coat pocket and took a bite. “I didn’t know this was going to be this long,” he deadpanned.

Because Mr Christie was positioned to be the brashest candidate in 2016, he had the most to lose from a Trump insurgency. He saw the threat instantly. After the first Republican debate, he said to his wife, “We’ve got a problem.”

“From a stylistic perspective,” Mr Christie writes, “he was everything I was – but on jet fuel.” Mr Christie must have felt like Ewan MacColl, or some other acoustic folkie, watching Bob Dylan plug into his amplifiers at the Newport Folk Festival.

After he dropped out of the 2016 race, Mr Christie became the first governor to endorse Mr Trump. He climbed aboard a Trump campaign that, in this telling, as in so many others, sounds like a train that loses one conductor and six hobos at every turn.

Mr Christie drew on his long friendship with Mr Trump and became a close adviser. Often enough, in his own estimation, he was the only adult in the room. He nearly became MrTrump’s running mate.

He was repeatedly stymied by Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law. Like a fawn, Mr Kushner is seen in this book grazing on what Mr Christie calls “his typical salad.”

Bambi was bent on payback. Mr Christie had helped send Mr Kushner’s father, prominent New Jersey real estate developer Charles Kushner, to prison in a lurid case that involved tax evasion and witness tampering. According to Steve Bannon, Mr Christie writes, Jared Kushner was “obsessed with destroying me.” Every chair Mr Christie sat in had a trap door underneath.

Mr Christie saves his real fire in this book – which was written by a ghostwriter named Ellis Henican – for Mr Bannon, the one-time chief executive of Mr Trump’s campaign. He calls Mr Bannon “self-impressed,” a “snake” and “the only person I have ever met who can look pretentious and like an unmade bed at the very same time.”

Mr Christie accuses Mr Bannon of peddling lies about him to Bob Woodward, among other journalists. More crucially, he remains apoplectic over Mr Bannon’s decision, alongside other advisers, to toss out Mr Christie’s monumental 30-volume plan for Mr Trump’s transition.