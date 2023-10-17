Let’s be frank: There’s a new hot dog restaurant coming to this busy Columbia district

Here’s news some will “relish”: There’s a new hot dog restaurant coming to Columbia.

Rebel Dogs, a specialty hot dog shop, plans to open at 504 Gervais St. in the Vista dining and nightlife district. There are “coming soon” banners and posters hanging at the location, which is near the southeast corner of Gervais and Huger streets. A recent news release from the Vista Guild noted Rebel Dogs likely will open in November.

Rebel Dogs will offer beef, turkey, vegan, gluten free and keto options, according to promotional materials for the restaurant. It will offer dine-in, carry out, delivery, curbside pickup and online ordering, per the Rebel Dogs website. The coming restaurant is having a drawing at rebeldogs.co/free in which winners will receive free hot dogs for a year.

The hot dog shop will be coming to a busy area in the capital city. It’s across Gervais Street from a Publix grocery store and across Huger Street from a McDonald’s. About 31,800 cars per day travel down Gervais Street in that area, per state Department of Transportation statistics.

There have been several new or announced restaurant projects in the Vista recently. For instance, restaurateur Kristian Niemi’s Asian eatery and cocktail bar The Dragon Room debuted in July on Gervais Street; the Farmers Market Xchange, a market with fresh produce, a bakery and a cafe, opened in September on Lady Street; and The Hollow, a “forest-to-table” restaurant offering wild game and botanical cocktails, is being developed at 823 Gervais St.