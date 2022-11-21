Let Green Chef simplify your meal prep—save with this early Black Friday deal on meal kits

Green Chef is one of our favorite meal kit services, and right now you can save hundreds when you sign up for deliveries.

Green Chef is one of the best meal kit services we've ever tested and right now, you can get your first four deliveries for as much as $134 off.

We loved Green Chef's commitment to healthy ingredients and how quickly the meals were prepared.

Does the approaching holiday season bustle have you feeling overwhelmed—especially when it comes to getting dinner on the table? If making a nourishing, home-cooked dinner, especially if you follow a specific diet like keto or paleo, is your priority, meal kits from Green Chef could be just what you need. Even better, you can get meals from the health-conscious meal delivery service for a delectable discount right now!

If you're new to this best-selling meal kit delivery service, you're in luck: Fresh faces can save big on their first five boxes for a limited time. When you subscribe to Green Chef today, you'll enjoy 54% off the first box and 22% off the second, third and fourth boxes. That means you can save as much as $134 across your first four deliveries when you sign up now.

Choose from a variety of well-balanced meal plans that fit your lifestyle and dietary needs, including Keto + Paleo, Mediterranean, vegan and gluten-free options. To personalize your box, just select whether you want to feed two, four or six people per recipe and whether you want three or four recipes a week—prices vary by number of recipes and number of servings. For instance, if you choose the Keto + Paleo plan with two recipes for four people, you'd pay $47.92 for the first box ($5.99 per serving, down from $12.99) and $81.04 for the second, third and fourth boxes ($10.13 per serving)—a total savings of $124.64 over all of the first four boxes!

We like Green Chef's commitment to organic and ethically sourced ingredients, and appreciated that the ingredients come prepped and ready to cook.

When we tested Green Chef, we were impressed with the meal kit service's commitment to organic and ethically sourced ingredients. No matter what meals you choose, Green Chef promises they contain USDA-certified ingredients from suppliers that undergo annual compliance inspections and maintain a strict list of approved ingredients. Those ingredients also come prepared and ready to cook—in testing the garlic came pre-minced and the carrots were already chopped, so most plates were ready in 30 minutes and we only had a handful of dishes to clean.

Bottom line, Green Chef is one of the best meal kits you can find and right now you can try it out without draining your walle t —check it out for yourself.

