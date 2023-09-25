Let me help: three layer chocolate cake
For Paige Lorenze, sharing her life online works for now — but she has bigger goals in mind for herself. The post Paige Lorenze is building her Dairy Boy brand with her loyal community in mind appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review a conflict-filled week of college football.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Apple’s new StandBy mode that accompanied iOS 17 lets you use your phone’s lock screen in a number of unique ways. Here’s how to do just that.
The first commercially-available Honda V8 is a 5.0-liter unit called BF350 and designed for 25-plus-foot boats. It develops 350 horsepower.
This anti-aging warrior is packed with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's custody battle is not only bitter but messy due to their globe-trotting lifestyle, a legal expert tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Your vaccine appointment's cancellation may have more to do with insurance issues than supply and demand.
Along with AI advances in Windows 11 and Bing, Microsoft also this week announced it's bringing new AI-powered features to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. Now, it will also include AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI-powered editor and the ability to create AI images from the app. The new AI camera lenses will let users create photos, videos and GIFs with different effects, including lenses that are powered by Microsoft's collaboration with Snapchat maker Snap.
Join the nearly 12,000 reviewers obsessed with this lotion.
Winter is coming -- time to hydrate your home's atmosphere and prevent stuffed noses and scratchy throats.
It can make sitting for long periods of time way more comfortable.
Solo Stove is offering coupons that should work across its entire site. They stack on top of other discounts, meaning that the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (usually $400) can be yours for $230.
Mesh (formerly Front Finance), a startup developing a service to help customers transfer and manage digital assets like crypto, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Money Forward with participation from Galaxy, Samsung Next, Streamlined Ventures, SNR.VC, Hike VC, Heitner Group, Valon Capital, Florida Funders, Altair Capital, Network VC and various angels. Mesh will use the new cash, which brings its total raised to date to $32 million, to further develop its tools for deposits, payments and payouts, co-founder and CEO Bam Azizi says, as well as support its go-to-market operations. "Mesh is reinventing the connection layer that's essential to facilitating these digital-first user experiences, giving users the ability to access and move their money on their own terms."
Roblox, the community-focused gaming platform popular amongst kids, has downsized a substantial portion of its talent acquisition team, signaling a shift in the company's focus from expansion to the bottom line. In a statement to TechCrunch, Roblox confirmed that about 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. "The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," said a Roblox spokesperson.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.
CeraVe, Gold Bond, Neutrogena and more: Let's give a round of applause to these expert-approved gems for youthful-looking paws.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, says one expert. But donations are down and supplies are running low. Here's why.