'Let her answer!': Lindsey Graham draws frustrated outbursts after repeatedly interrupting Ketanji Brown Jackson

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Lindsey Graham and John Kennedy
Lindsey Graham and John Kennedy

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) repeatedly interrupted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, drawing frustrated responses from audience members and other senators on the Judiciary Committee.

Most of Graham's interruptions took place during a tense exchange about Jackson's approach to sentencing in child pornography cases.

After one such interruption, several voices could be heard saying "Let her answer!" and "Come on," while Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said, "Please, let her complete her answer."

Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim tweeted that the audience in the hearing room grew "audibly frustrated" with Graham's interruptions and that she heard one woman mutter "shut up."

During his initial remarks on Monday, Graham expressed frustration that President Biden chose to nominate Jackson rather than Judge Michelle Childs of South Carolina.

"The attacks from the left against Judge Childs was really pretty vicious, to be honest with you," Graham said Monday, adding that he believed 60 or more senators would have voted to confirm Childs.

This is not the first time Graham has become heated during a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

"This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics ... This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap!" he yelled during the 2018 hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault.

