'Let him die': Trial begins for Cantonment couple accused of killing teen's boyfriend

A man accused of gunning down a victim in the street in 2021 — and then standing over and shooting the fallen victim again as his girlfriend looked on — will stand trial this week.

Jonathon Hobbs, 29, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Danny Blackmon Jr.

Hobbs and his 38-year-old girlfriend, Dawn Sluder, were involved in a confrontation with Blackmon, who was dating Sluder's 19-year-old daughter at the time.

Daughter speaks out: Teen watched in terror through rearview mirror as mom helped kill her boyfriend

Original report: ECSO: Two suspects in custody after fatal shooting near Cantonment

Sluder's daughter reportedly told deputies in 2021 that Hobbs and her mother had arrived at their home unannounced. The daughter said she was afraid due to "ongoing issues" with Sluder.

Blackmon was in the street near their home to tell Hobbs and Sluder to leave them alone when Hobbs allegedly walked up and pointed a handgun at Blackmon.

"Hobbs fired several shots at Blackmon while standing only a few feet from him," according to the daughter's statement in the arrest report. "Hobbs then walked up next to Blackmon, looked back at (the daughter), then leaned over Blackmon's body and fired at least two more rounds."

Hobbs then fled the scene before later calling authorities and turning himself in.

Blackmon's girlfriend ran to him, "attempting to clear blood from his nose and mouth and perform CPR," but Sluder allegedly kept her daughter from tending to Blackmon.

"(The daughter) said Sluder began beating her, striking her in the head, face, and body," the report noted. "(The daughter) said while Sluder was hitting her, she told her she was going to 'knock her out' and to 'let him die.'"

Sluder was later apprehended and also charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Her trial is scheduled for November.

Both Hobbs and Sluder have been in the Escambia County Jail since Feb. 1, 2021.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cantonment man who allegedly shot victim in street set for trial