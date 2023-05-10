Let Joe Know: Customers questioning pool company's delays

Good Morning America

A day after being found liable for battery and defamation, former President Donald Trump is set to participate in a prime-time town hall on CNN on Wednesday -- after years of bitter battle with the cable network over its sharply critical coverage. It's the first time the recently indicted and twice-impeached former president will appear on the network since the 2016 presidential campaign, with Trump as the first candidate CNN will provide a town hall setting to as part of a series of such forums during the 2024 presidential cycle. A CNN spokesperson told ABC News that "No subject is off limits" as criticism mounted of both Trump and CNN.