Let life flow: The life and legacy of Floyd Winston Coleman Jr.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Floyd Winston Coleman Jr. was the epitome of letting life flow in Elmira.

Coleman Jr. was born on March 21st, 1924. He was the oldest of four siblings including Green Pastures, Howard Coleman.

Coleman graduated from Elmira Free Academy and was always known for his strength, wit, and passion to serve. Coleman served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. He earned the rank of Second-Class Petty Officer while being the fifth most fit in his unit which consisted of one hundred and thirty-eight men.

After returning home from Quonset Point, Rhode Island, Coleman met his wife, Sarah Jackson-Coleman, and together had three children. Coleman worked at Remington Rand for 26 years and later began his employment of 15 years at the Elmira Psychiatric Center, where he retired.

After retirement, Coleman was active in supporting his family and his beloved Elks Club. He served as a member of New York’s Improved Benevolent and Pro-Justice Order of the Queen City Elks Lodge No. 174, holding the title of the longest-serving Grand District Deputy for Central New York. Coleman received many awards and accolades for his unwavering dedication.

At the age of 99, Coleman drove himself to the National Elks Convention in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was recognized as the oldest active member of the National Improved Benevolent and Protective Order Elks of the World.

In addition to volunteering in the community, Coleman took up two part-time jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau and Barton’s Senior Facility for many years.

Many people knew Coleman for having “The memory of an elephant”, as he often referred back to memories throughout his life journey. He passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2024, leaving behind “A legacy of integrity generosity, and determination.”

He was featured in the documentary, 300 Miles to Freedom, Recording the Life of John Jones, which will be used in the Elmira Public School System. The goal is to educate students on another portion of the history of the underground railroad.

Coleman was an avid reader and enjoyed sports, following his favorite teams, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Knicks, and the Syracuse Orange. He continuously supported the black community through many organizations. Also, he loved the business Green Pastures, owned by his brother Howard, as well as The Rye Bar, where he would listen to tunes of Jazz.

He was a member of the Elmira-Corning Branch of the NAACP, which presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service. Coleman often participated in SUNY Corning Community College Black History Month events and was a panelist for the college “Black History in Elmira” panel.

Coleman is known for his unwavering spirit and salvation to support his family and community. In 2023, June 24th was proclaimed Winston Coleman Day in the Elmira Community for his selfless commitment throughout the years.

