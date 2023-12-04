Let there be lights: Canyon kicks off Christmas season with parade

The city of Canyon held its 10th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, featuring over 30 floats that travelled past a crowd of hundreds lining the streets and the square of the city. Following the parade, Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders read the proclamation to light the giant tree in the square, which was followed by a fireworks display.

Santa rides atop a tactical vehicle waving to the crowd Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

Santa and his helper greets the crowd Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

Two children wave giant candy canes on a float Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

Canyon High School dancers wave to the enthusiastic crowd Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

A young boy take a shot at a basketball hoop on a float Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

The WT Herdsman escort Thunder down 4th Avenue to cheers from the crowd Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

The crowd enjoys the fireworks Saturday night follwing the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

The city of Canyon lit its Christmas tree Saturday night following the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

Children on a float wave at the crowd Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

The Canyon High School marching band plays for the crowd decked in lights Saturday night at the Parade of Lights in Canyon.

