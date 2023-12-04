Let there be lights: Canyon kicks off Christmas season with parade
Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
The city of Canyon held its 10th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, featuring over 30 floats that travelled past a crowd of hundreds lining the streets and the square of the city. Following the parade, Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders read the proclamation to light the giant tree in the square, which was followed by a fireworks display.
