Let the mom-approved recommendations begin! Family fun for week of Jan. 5

Ice on Main continues through Jan. 15 in downtown Greenville. For tickets, rink updates, promo days and more, visit facebook.com/IceOnMain.

“Christmas at Biltmore” continues through Jan. 7. For event details and tickets, visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/events/christmas.

Naturalist Talks: Crows are at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday in January at Antler Hill Village’s historic Horse Barn. No reservation required. No minimum age required. Parent or guardian must accompany guests under age 18. To participate in this activity, guests must have a daytime ticket, a Biltmore Annual Pass, or a stay at one of the estate’s overnight properties. Visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/activities/outdoors/naturalist.

Bilingual Story Time - Dia de los Tres Reyes/ Three Kings Day is at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Hughes Main Library. Bring a cereal box. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center Jan. 5. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 5 and at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 6 (Kids’ Day!) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

STEM Spotlight Saturday is at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details and registration, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org.

Well Walkers is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays in January (except Jan. 25) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

“Amazing Grace,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Chautauqua Show: General Nathanael Greene, portrayed by K. Ken Johnston is at 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Spartanburg Main Library. Admission is free but reservations are required. Visit historycomesalive.org/nathanael-greene-january-11-2024.

A Teddy Bear Tea Party is at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Hughes Main Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

“Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets” will be shown on the big screen as the Greenville Symphony Orchestra provides the soundtrack. Jan. 13 and 14. at the Peace Center. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org.

The Warehouse Theatre Shakespeare Workshop is 11 a.m. – noon Jan. 13 at TCMU-Greenville. Little ones will join The Warehouse Theatre’s Inspector Bic Pentameter on an interactive mission to uncover the mystery of Shakespeare's words and worlds. This class is included in the price of admission. Advanced tickets recommended. Visit tcmupstate.org.

“Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra is Jan. 13 and 14. at the Peace Center. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org.

