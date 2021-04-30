"Let the people of America vote": Sen. Manchin says he doesn't support D.C. statehood

Shawna Chen
·1 min read
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in a radio interview on Friday that he doesn't support the D.C. statehood bill.

Why it matters: Without Manchin's support in the closely divided Senate, the bill, which passed the House last week, is unlikely to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to send it to President Biden's desk.

  • D.C. statehood is a priority for Democrats, who call it a civil rights issue that would enfranchise the city's Black plurality.

  • Republicans say the measure is an unconstitutional power grab.

What he's saying: "If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment ... and let the people of America vote," Manchin told Hoppy Kercheval of West Virginia's MetroNews.

  • Congressional action would likely lead to a Supreme Court challenge, he noted.

  • "Every legal scholar has told us that, so why not do it the right way and let the people vote to see if they want to change?"

