‘Let the people vote’: Biden to rally support for voting rights after Georgia’s ‘attack on US constitution’

Following the passage of sweeping ballot restrictions and the arrest of a Black lawmaker in Georgia, President Joe Biden has urged members of Congress to pass the For The People Act, a massive voting rights bill to combat a wave of suppressive legislation across the US.

He called Georgia’s bill, signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday, as well as dozens of other similar bills in at least 43 states, a “blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience”.

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” he said in a White House statement on Friday. “It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act. I once again urge Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to make it easier for all eligible Americans access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote.”

He said he intends to “take my case to the American people – including Republicans who joined the broadest coalition of voters ever in this past election to put country before party”.

“If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide,” he said. “Let the people vote.”

