Let the people vote on Birmingham tax rise

As an object lesson in how not to run a local authority, the experience of Birmingham would take some beating. The Labour-run city council is bankrupt and intends to raise taxes by 21 per cent over the next two years as part of a strategy to fill a £300 million budget shortfall.

This in itself is unusual since council tax increases above 5 per cent are unlawful in England without a referendum. Just a few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak denounced councils seeking big increases in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Yet Birmingham has been allowed by Michael Gove, the relevant minister, to breach the cap “in exceptional circumstances”. It is not actually that exceptional, however. Dozens of councils have been given the green light to impose double digit tax rises.

Some of Birmingham’s difficulties stem from an extraordinary Supreme Court ruling that for years the council had failed to meet its obligations under equal pay legislation. It should have paid women working as home helps, cooks and cleaners the same wages and bonuses as men in jobs such as refuse collectors, street cleaners and grave diggers.

The ruling and the extension of a time limit to claim from six months to six years left the council facing a huge compensation bill. Arguably the Government should have stepped in to change the law. But this is only part of the story. A failed IT system needs to be replaced at a cost of £100 million, transport costs for taking children to school have risen dramatically and the bureaucracy has grown like Topsy.

The finance director said: “Financial mismanagement is deep-rooted within Birmingham City Council, with over-reliance on the use of reserves, growing liabilities, imprudent estimates in relation to financial planning, [and] a historical inability to deliver savings.”

The council will receive a £1.25 billion bailout from the Government, which needs to be repaid with a mixture of service cuts, asset sales and tax rises. The support will cover equal pay liabilities estimated at £815 million and should enable the council to set a balanced budget. Inevitably, the axe will fall heaviest on front-line services rather than supernumerary admin jobs. All this will happen without input from the local people who will have to pay much higher taxes to sort out this mess.

Since the law requires referendums in such circumstances, the Government should insist one is held, in Birmingham and elsewhere. Otherwise what was the point of the measure in the first place?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.