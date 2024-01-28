'Let this play out': Nikki Haley says she doesn't need to win South Carolina over Donald Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, vowing to maintain her nomination battle against ex-President Donald Trump, argued Sunday she doesn't "necessarily" need a primary win in the Palmetto State to continue her presidential campaign.

“I need to show that I’m building momentum," Haley told NBC's 'Meet The Press,' adding that she instead needs to exceed the 43% of the vote she took in the New Hampshire primary. "I don't think that necessarily has to be a win, but it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire."

Haley, who finished third in the Iowa Caucus and second in New Hampshire, also said "it certainly has to be close" in South Carolina, which holds a GOP primary on Feb. 24.

Trump and his allies have said his swift victories in Iowa and New Hampshire show that Republican voters want the former president back as their nominee. Many have called on Haley to exit the race following Trump's wins.

There are no recent polls in South Carolina, so no one knows the impact of Iowa and New Hampshire's elections on the Palmetto State. Older surveys gave Trump leads of around 30% in South Carolina.

In suggesting that Haley drop out, Scott told ABC it is "clear" that what "Republicans, conservatives, and a lot of independents want today is four more years of Donald Trump."

Nikki Haley and Donald Trump

As candidates look toward the South Carolina primary, at least one thing is certain: Haley will face a steady barrage of personal and political attacks as she challenges Trump.

Haley said that when Trump "feels insecure," he "starts to rail" against people. "I would always tell him he was his own worst enemy," the former United Nations ambassador said. "He’s proving that right now.”

In the NBC interview, Haley continued to question Trump's mental fitness for office. She also knocked him for his personal attacks on her appearance and her Indian heritage.

Trump has racked up the endorsements of most South Carolina political leaders ahead of the state's pivotal primary. Haley dismissed that support, saying the "political elite" in South Carolina dislikes her because she went after them during her years as governor.

"Trump has become an insider," Haley said.

But Haley didn't save her attacks for South Carolina's leading Republicans. She also knocked a proposal within the Republican National Committee to pass a resolution declaring Trump the presumptive nominee.

RNC officials have dropped the idea, but Haley said the idea shows that the party is not an "honest broker" and is under Trump's thumb.

"Let's let this play out," Haley said.

Haley in the Sunday interview was also asked about a "swatting" incident that targeted her South Carolina home last month while her parents were in the house. Swatting typically refers to someone making a false 911 call claiming an emergency to trigger an aggressive police response.

"The last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn, pointing at my parents and thinking that something happened," Haley told NBC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024: Nikki Haley says she doesn't need to win SC over Donald Trump