Let This Restored 1967 Chevy Corvette 'Vert Be The Apple Of Your Eye

A highly documented classic that was given a meticulous professional restoration.

The last year of the second-generation model year, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray is the best of the line considering that it was given five years of refinements. The 1967 model year was intended to be an introductory year for the redesigned C3, but the third-generation was postponed due to some traits left to be desired. County Corvette is excited to offer the opportunity to own an incredible 1967 Corvette Sting Ray that is nothing less than flawless.

Given a full professional restoration to a high level, this '67 Corvette shows in perfect condition with a finish in a beautiful shade of red over its original CCAS sheetmetal atop the original frame. The sale of this classic 'Vette comes with two tops with a hardtop included with the car. Even more, two sets of wheels and tires including the OEM steel wheels with trim rings and correct whitewall tires as well as reproduction bolt-on wheels wrapped with radial redline rubber for driving.

Under the hood of this classic Corvette sits a large 427-cubic-inch V8 engine capable of a healthy 390-horsepower. Shifting power down to the rear wheels and twisting a 3.36:1 rear end is the original POP-validated CCAS M20 wide-ratio transmission. Factory power steering allows for simple maneuvering of corners while factory power brakes bring everything to a halt. This beauty features the original undercarriage, and the side exhaust was installed by the second owner back in 1971. Even more, the car still retains the original CCAS tank sticker.