Let savers access their pensions whenever they want, MPs told

Britain should switch to a US-style flexible pensions system, according to a leading think tank.

Savers should be able to tap into their pension pots at any time to help them cope with financial shocks, the Resolution Foundation think tank has said in a report out today, carried out in partnership with the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust.

Under the current rules if an individual accesses their pension pot before the age of 55 (rising to 57 by 2028), unless they are terminally ill, they will incur a tax charge of up to 55pc.

This means even those facing a huge income shock cannot fall back on their long-term savings without paying a heavy price.

The authors of the report said the UK system was “unusually” strict and the government should offer savers more flexibility, as other countries do.

“We propose that people be allowed to borrow the lesser of £15,000 or 20pc of their pension pot value, on condition of mandatory earnings-contingent repayment to their own retirement fund, with interest to reflect the forgone growth,” they wrote.

This would make it easier for workers to cope with major life events, as one in three working age families have less than £1,000 in “rainy day” savings, while around 13 million people are not saving enough to meet the minimum target for an adequate retirement income.

Steve Webb, former pensions minister and partner at consultancy LCP, said: “Millions of people in the UK are saving too little for the long-term but also need more short-term savings to help with emergencies or large one-off purchases.

“Rather than try to get more people to save in pensions and separate savings vehicles, having both types of saving in one product has its attractions, and could help to reduce the political barrier to increasing overall contribution rates.

“Any scheme needs to be as simple as possible, but if it makes pension saving more popular and helps people to save more overall, it is well worth exploring.”

The report also calls for auto-enrolment contributions to be gradually increased from 8pc to 12pc, with 2pc of this going towards an easy access “sidecar savings” scheme of up to £1,000.

Molly Broome, of the Resolution Foundation, said: “These reforms will improve families’ financial resilience during their working lives and into retirement too.”

Other countries such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada allow withdrawals from pension pots in cases of financial hardship.

In the US, savers can access their employer-sponsored retirement plan at any time albeit with tax paid on the money drawn along with a 10pc penalty.

Most can also take a loan of up to 50pc of their savings, to the maximum of £39,000 ($50,000), as long as the money is repaid.

Other countries also allow savers to dip into their pensions to buy their first home. In 2022-23, New Zealanders withdrew £68m (NZD 140m) in respect of hardship claims while a further £490m (NZD 1bn) was withdrawn by first-time buyers to put to their deposits.

Experts have argued this can be a good use of people’s pension money as it prevents individuals having to fund rent in retirement.

Recommended

How to pay less for your pension: Providers and fees to know about

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.