'Let it Snow': Flagstaff sees first snow of the season

Jack Frost was "nipping at the nose" of Flagstaff on Friday, as the mountain town experienced its first snowfall of the season during Thanksgiving weekend.

Snowfall was reported at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport early Friday and the airport was expected to see its first measurable snowfall of the season by the afternoon or evening, according to Jeremy Nazon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

There was a forecasted 70% chance of snow for the rest of Friday, which was expected to decrease to 20% on Saturday morning.

Nazon said there had been traces of snow at the airport earlier in November, but no measurable snowfall. That was expected to change Friday, with reports forecasting about 1 inch of snow. Those at elevations above 8,000 feet could see 2-6 inches of snow.

Most of the snow was expected to fall Friday night and there were very slight chances of snow moving into early Saturday morning, according to Nazon.

High temperatures for the weekend were forecasted for the low 40s and high 30s while low temperatures were expected to dip to the mid-teens hovering around 16 degrees.

There will be dry conditions going into the week, Nazon said. He said snow was not expected to be back in the forecast until the end of next week.

The National Weather Service forecasted a slight warming for the beginning of next week with high temperatures possibly moving to 45 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center showed that for portions of Northern Arizona, chances of a slightly wetter than normal winter were looking up, Nazon said. But he said it is too early to be certain.

Driving in the snow

The National Weather Service recommends avoiding driving during a snowstorm, but if driving is necessary, do the following before leaving the house:

Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take. If something happens, this person will know where to start a search.

Make sure you have a fully charged mobile phone, car charger and an emergency supplies kit in your car including food, water and other necessities.

If your car does get stuck during a storm, The National Weather Service recommends you:

Stay in the vehicle! If you leave your vehicle, you will become disoriented quickly in wind-driven snow and cold. Run the motor about 10 minutes each hour for heat. While running the motor, open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Clear snow from the exhaust pipe to avoid gas poisoning.

Be visible to rescuers. Turn on the dome light at night when running the engine. Tie a bright-colored cloth, preferably red, to your antenna or door. After snow stops falling, raise the hood to indicate you need help.



Winterizing your vehicle

The National Weather Service recommended residents “winterize” their vehicle, pack an emergency supply kit and avoid all nonessential travel during the high-impact winter storm periods, which will occur Sunday through Tuesday.

Some tips from the Arizona Department of Transportation include keeping an adequate distance from any snowplows, driving slow with slow accelerations, planning and checking routes ahead of driving and making sure your vehicle is properly prepared for snow.

ADOT has released what they recommend as a "must-have" winter vehicle supply kit, which includes:

Cellphone and charger

Water

Winter clothing/blankets

Prescribed medication

First-aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Ice scraper

A small bag of sand or cat litter for wheel traction

Compact shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Nonperishable snacks

Road map

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff sees first snow of the 2023 season over Thanksgiving weekend