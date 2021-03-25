Let the ‘Super Bowl of Tax Reform’ Begin!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Newly installed as chair of the powerful Senate Budget Committee, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released two proposals Thursday that would increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

One proposal would restore the corporate tax rate to 35%, up from the 21% rate imposed by the 2017 GOP tax overhaul, while seeking to deter businesses from moving profits offshore.

The other proposal takes aim at concentrated wealth by raising the estate tax to 45% for estates worth between $3.5 million and $10 million, with the tax rate rising to 65% for estates worth more than $1 billion. The current estate tax tops out at 40%, with the first $23.4 million exempted for couples — a structure that eliminates the tax for all but a few thousand estates.

At a hearing Thursday dedicated to “Ending a Rigged Tax Code: The Need To Make the Wealthiest People and Largest Corporations Pay Their Fair Share of Taxes,” Sanders highlighted what he said were the structural problems with the tax system he is trying to fix. “We have a tax code which enables the very, very richest people in America and the largest corporations to avoid paying their share of taxes,” Sanders said. “That has got to change.”

Why now: The hearing and the proposals come as Democrats turn their attention to strengthening the economy and expanding the social safety net in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The focus on redistributing wealth comes amid concerns about a recovery from the coronavirus-fueled economic crash that has boosted the highest earners more than the working class,” CNBC’s Jacob Pramuk wrote. “Democrats plan to pursue mammoth bills not only to bolster the country’s infrastructure and combat climate change but also to shore up the social safety net with expanded paid leave and pre-K programs.”

But Democrats face a difficult path to overhaul the tax system. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently reiterated his long-standing opposition to tax increases of any kind, and the Budget Committee’s ranking member, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), took the same tack Thursday while arguing that the tax cuts provided by the 2017 GOP tax law were a great success.

Let the game begin: Graham’s stance during the hearing jibes with the messaging being amplified by an alliance of conservative, anti-tax groups — part of what CNBC referred to as a “Super Bowl of tax reform” that will play out in the coming months.

Tim Phillips of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group backed by billionaire Charles Koch, provided a taste of that anti-tax message as it relates to the latest effort to raise taxes. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was a tremendous win for the American people and helped them keep more of what they earn to put towards their families, businesses, and communities,” Phillips told CNBC. “Clawing back those cuts or adding on new taxes would worsen our already devastated economy, hurt workers’ wages, crush small businesses, and ultimately wouldn’t come close to paying for the partisan wish lists President Biden and congressional leaders are proposing.”

In the end, given Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking power and a growing willingness to go it alone, Republicans may not be able to stop Democrats from passing a set of tax reforms, though they would still have to resolve numerous internal differences over issues that include the top income tax rate and the size of infrastructure spending.

Even so, conservatives plan to make the process as difficult and unproductive as possible. “Our plans are a full court press to make it the most expensive vote,” anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist told CNBC. “You want to make it so expensive politically so people will reduce the size and scope of the legislation.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • States Eye Higher Taxes for Top Earners

    The tax revenue could close budget gaps, but the measures could drive away mobile workers.

  • Suez Canal blockage reportedly costing $400 million an hour, could last 'weeks'

    A massive container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal — and the situation could possibly take "weeks" to resolve. On Tuesday morning, the Ever Given, a cargo ship that's about a quarter mile long, became stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking shipping traffic. By Thursday, it had yet to be successfully moved, and according to Axios, "about 100 ships are stuck in the canal waiting to pass through." Bloomberg also reports that a "rough estimate" based on information from Lloyd's List indicates that "the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour," as westbound traffic is reportedly worth about $5.1 billion a day, while eastbound traffic is worth about $4.5 billion a day. The ship could potentially be there for a while longer, too. The Financial Times quotes the chief executive of Boskalis, which is involved in the ongoing rescue operation, as saying, "The more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take. It can take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner." At the very least, it sounds like the blockage might last a few more days, as Bloomberg reports that "the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak." Ultimately, economist John Glen told the Financial Times that "if goods have to be rerouted via Africa due to the blockage this could add as much as 10 days to delivery times for UK businesses," and "if this does happen it will inevitably lead to shortages of goods and inflationary price rises for consumers.” And The New York Times writes that the shipping and supply industry is waiting to find out if this all will "amount to a couple of days' minor inconvenience, or something worse." More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsBiden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite for smoothies—and it's on sale for $30

    The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite blender for smoothies, and it's 25% off at Amazon right now.

  • Transgender student wins $300k lawsuit after he was stopped from using boys’ changing room

    Student will receive $1,000 every month from school district for next 18 years

  • Clippers to acquire Hawks' Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams

    The Clippers reached a deal with Atlanta Just before the NBA's trade deadline to bring Rajon Rondo back to L.A. in exchange for Lou Williams.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • ‘It’s sick’: Biden blasts ‘despicable’ GOP voter suppression initiatives as ‘un-American’

    Joe Biden lit into Republicans who are working on a raft of bills to make voting more onerous for people in their states. Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work? Citing the threat of widespread voter fraud, Republicans have offered hundreds of bills since the 2020 election to restrict voting hours, roll back early in-person and absentee voting, eliminate certain mail-in voting opportunities, and limit the number of dropboxes throughout jurisdictions for people to turn in their ballots, among many others.

  • Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

    President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person. Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea. "Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year." Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come. "The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it." When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Pres. Biden denies migrant surge is due to his immigration approach. "Does anyone suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming." https://t.co/MxCmvxjEAz pic.twitter.com/93Rkn0SGDf — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsBiden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Derek Chauvin trial will explore officer’s record of using force on people before encountering George Floyd

    Trial will explore both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin’s past, as well as their fatal encounter

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Good Samaritan describes how he pulled Auburn officer from fiery crash

    A good Samaritan talks about how he saved an Auburn police officer from a burning vehicle Tuesday night.

  • Canada sanctions nine Russian officials, Kremlin vows response

    Canada's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it is imposing new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," prompting the Kremlin to vow a response against Canada. Global Affairs Canada said the sanctions were part of a diplomatic effort to pressure senior Russian officials over "the attempted murder" and detention of prominent critic Alexey Navalny, and the treatment of citizen protesters.

  • Blended virtual learning option under consideration in Harford County

    The fall semester may look different for Harford County Public Schools students. For starters, they'll have the option to continue virtual learning five days a week.

  • U.S. plays down North Korean missile test

    North Korea fired off two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, marking the first such tests since the start of the Biden administration.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Wednesday they had detected the tests and monitored them in real time, though they had not acknowledge them until days later.Washington has played down the tests, and insisted it will remain open to dialogue with Pyongyang.The tests come after North Korea refused repeated U.S. attempts at contact since mid-February.U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about the tests by reporters in Ohio on Tuesday:"We have learned that there's nothing much has changed."A top U.S. general last week warned North Korea may soon begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles, a provocative move that would further inflame tensions with Washington.North Korea hasn't tested an ICBM or nuclear weapon in over three years, but has continued testing short-range missiles since talks with the Trump administration broke down in 2019.It's since developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs over the past year in violation of international sanctions, according to U.N. reports.Senior U.S. officials say the Biden administration is in the "final stages" of a full review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, and will host discussions with allies Japan and South Korea next week.

  • Zuckerberg says his five-year-old uses Messenger as lawmaker tells him platform is her ‘biggest fear as parent’

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says his five-year-old uses Messenger as a lawmaker told him the platform is her “biggest fear as parent.” Mr Zuckerberg said that he allowed his eldest daughter, Max, to use the platform to “message her cousins” as he and other tech bosses came under fire from politicians in Congress. The social media CEO was joined by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pinchai in fielding questions from the Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.