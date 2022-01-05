‘I let my team down.’ Micah Parsons apologizes to Dallas Cowboys fans after COVID news

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons apologized to fans on social media Wednesday after it was announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Parsons is likely to miss the Cowboys’ season finale Saturday night against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

“[I’m] saddened by the news,” Parsons posted on Twitter. “I feel like I let my team down and Dallas cowboys nation! I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon.”

Parsons included his trademark lion emoji in the message.

Parsons, who leads NFL rookies with 13 sacks, attended the Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on Monday night.