Daniel R. DePetris

Let Me Tell You About the Only to Avoid War With Iran

Talking with a friend about a substantive disagreement is hard work. Negotiating with an enemy, however, is a harder thing to pull off. Striking an agreement with an adversary is harder still, something that is simply impossible if both sides are unable to leave their mutual antagonism at the door. In many cases, the lack of trust and the different bottom lines are irreconcilable. Both parties then have no choice but to walk away.

What the United States needs right now with Iran is a negotiation. Washington can no longer rely on third-parties to deliver messages to Iran; a direct line of communication must be established to help avert a tension-filled situation from potentially escalating into a disaster. While there is no guarantee whatsoever that a comprehensive accord between Washington and Tehran can be reached (the odds are somewhere between zero and negligible), Winston Churchill’s famous quip that jaw-jaw is better than war-war still very much applies. The world could use a little jaw-jawing between the United States and Iran outside of mutual threats and war-like language.

Donald Trump doesn’t want a war with Iran. He reportedly told former Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan exactly that in a meeting at the White House last month. The last thing Trump wants is to immerse the United States into the quicksand of the Middle East with another conflict, one that would make America’s eight-year conflict in Iraq look like child’s play. A violent conflict would also go down terribly with Trump’s political base. And as somebody who prides himself on fulfilling campaign promises—one of which was keeping the United States from plunging into a fourth major military intervention in the region—the politics don’t make any sense.

