‘Let us help you.’ Nonprofit holds donation giveaway in National City for flood survivors

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — National City community members and leaders came together Saturday to hold a donation giveaway for flood survivors at the Heart Revolution Church in National City.

The giveaway was put on by the non-profit Adrian’s Way, in collaboration with Poker champion Lena Evans and other community leaders.

“We need the help now, like right now,” said Moises Godinez, Southcrest resident.

The donation giveaway helped with immediate needs like clothes, shoes, food, etc.

Godinez said the Jan. 22 flood destroyed his family’s home in Southcrest. He recalled in the moment there was only enough time to grab their pets and escape out of the window with his son’s help.

“We lost everything. It’s a total loss. We lost furniture, appliances, televisions, electronics, you name it…it’s everything,” Godinez said.

Now at the donation giveaway at Heart Revolution Church, Godinez is trying to get some lost items back. “I got some food, some snacks. That’s what we need because in the hotel there is nothing to cook, there is no stove or whatever,” Godinez said.

Adrian’s Way president Shay Thomas told FOX 5 the flood destroyed her parent’s National City home on 8th Street.

“I think that is what helped us connect to the community right now and knowing we are called to do this. We have to help, the community has to band together and figure this out,” said Shay Thomas, Adrian’s Way president.

Rosaura Delgado also lives on 8th Street. She said she has lived in that home for 47 years. Delgado explained how the flood submerged the only five homes on the street.

“We had water to the front, water through the back. Our yards were flooded, I couldn’t get out the house,” Delgado said.

Like dozens of others, Delgado said she had to climb out of the window, then took refuge in her boyfriend’s Nissan truck.

“For almost two hours raining, full of water. I thought that I was going to die for real, because I do not know how to swim,” Delgado described.

Despite the setback, Delgado is volunteering with Adrian’s Way during this giveaway, to help others with a comeback.

“Of course I had to come to help my community, because I love National City,” Delgado said.

“Here we are, come lean on us, let us help you, let us hug you, let’s figure it out,” Thomas added.

“This is what we really need, but we also need the government to step in and do something. It’s almost three weeks, the city hasn’t shown up to tell us exactly what’s the plan. There was no plan,” Godinez pleaded.

