‘Let us pray’: Sacto By Night club pauses business to grieve shooting victims

A popular south Sacramento nightclub will close for two weeks following a weekend shooting outside the bar that killed one of its owners and another 23-year-old man.

“Let us all pray for the souls of the departed,” operators of the Sacto By Night lounge said.

Business owner Binh Do, 43, and club patron Ryu Kai Her, 23, were struck by gunfire when a fight between alleged gang members broke out on Sunday after the nightclub had closed, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Four people were detained in connection to the incident, but the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t announced if they have arrested anyone.

Sacto By Night’s owners said it would pause operations because it was challenging to resume the work after the tragedy and out of respect for the families of Her and Do, who was better known as Ben. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet identified the victims.

Do leaves behind a grieving wife and three children, which includes a 9-year-old, the news release said.

“He was a good person, well-regarded by everyone, with no animosity in his relationships,” Sacto By Night lounge added.

The bar was celebrating Hmong New Year on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies went to the unincorporated Parkway neighborhood at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

The nightclub’s owners said more than 90% of customers had left the establishment and the remaining patrons were being escorted out by security guards. That’s when gunshots rang out from a parked vehicle outside their premises on Governors Circle, the operators said.

“It all happened quickly and unexpectedly,” they said. “We are entirely unaware of the motive or reason behind the senseless shooting.”