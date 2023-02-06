‘Let’s violate the world.’ State seeks death for Steven Lorenzo in 2 Tampa murders

TAMPA — Almost 20 years ago, Steven Lorenzo and Scott Schweickert, in a series of America Online chats, hatched a scheme to sexually assault and murder gay men.

On Monday in a Tampa courtroom, Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez quoted some of their words.

“Let’s violate the world,” one wrote. “Let’s bring our fantasies to realities ... Easy to make them vanish with no link to us in the least ... I do a chokehold from behind. You hold him down, strap him up, not to be found again.”

The penalty phase of Lorenzo’s trial opened Monday, almost two months after he pleaded guilty to murder charges for the 2003 deaths of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz.

“A sentence of death for Mr. Lorenzo is the only appropriate sentence,” Lopez said.

With a team of her office’s prosecutors nearby, Lopez told Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella that the coming days will feature testimony and evidence of what led Lorenzo and Schweickert to “execute the unthinkable.” She spoke of how the pair sought to “prey on the vulnerability of their victims” and how they wanted to see how far they could take their sinister plan.

Schweickert is expected to testify Monday afternoon.

Lorenzo, clad in jailhouse red, his gray hair close-cropped, smirked and shook his head at times as Lopez spoke.

“That’s a wonderful story,” he told the judge. “It’s a very dramatic story. But it’s a lie.”

Representing himself, but with a lawyer seated beside him ready to step in if he changes his mind, Lorenzo delivered his own opening statement, which lasted less than five minutes. He accused prosecutors of twisting the facts of the case, but said he doesn’t care, and reiterated that he wants the death penalty.

He explained his belief that death row will give him more comfort and privacy than he would have in federal prison. He’s been serving a 200-year sentence since his 2005 conviction on federal charges related to the drug-induced sexual assaults of several men, including Galehouse and Wachholtz.

“I want to do my time my way,” he said.

Among the state’s first witnesses were two men who told of meeting Lorenzo in the same Tampa gay bar in the years before the killings. Both men said they’d gone with Lorenzo back to his Seminole Heights home, where he gave them glasses of wine.

Both said they noticed the drink tasted funny before they became disoriented, felt ill and lost consciousness.

One of the men described waking up face-down with duct tape over his eyes and mouth, his arms, legs and genitals bound with rope. He said Lorenzo took off the tape.

“I just recall his face,” he said. “Nothing behind his eyes.”

He panicked and became hysterical and pleaded, which he said seemed to excite Lorenzo. He described being choked to unconsciousness.

“He said he’d made other people disappear,” he said. “He said that several times.”

Scott Albrecht, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent, testified about a federal investigation that sought to identify people who were ordering GHB, a date-rape drug, on the internet. It was that investigation that led to closer scrutiny of Lorenzo, who was identified as having had the drug sent to his Seminole Heights home.

Tampa police began inquiring about the investigation after Galehouse and Wachholtz disappeared within a day of each other in December 2003. At the same time, detectives located several men who told told stories of being sexually assaulted by Lorenzo.

When investigators executed a search warrant at his home, they found a trove of items, including printouts of his chats with Schweickert, articles about missing gay men and books about serial killers.