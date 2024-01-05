Let voters decide if Trump is unfit for office

Editor:

Hasn't Maine's Secretary of State exceeded her authority by finding that Donald Trump is not qualified to run for president in 2024? Haven't both Colorado and Maine set a dangerous precedent by trying to deny the voters their right to vote for the candidate of their choice? Should state officials decide for the voters who they can vote for based purely on an opinion that they have rather than on court convictions or other due process proceedings that would prohibit candidates from running for office? If former President Trump is thought to be an insurrectionist in the court of public opinion, then the voters will decide and let us know that he is unfit for office by not voting for him. Isn't that how the system is supposed to work?

Charles Michael Sitero

Ormond Beach

