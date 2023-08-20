Letby can be forced to face families in court

Lucy Letby has vowed to refuse to appear in court to hear the punishment she will face

Lucy Letby can be forced to appear in court and face the victims of her crimes when she is sentenced on Monday, the Government has said.

A source told The Telegraph prison officers may use “lawful enforcement” to ensure that the child killer cannot remain in her cell when the judge hands down his sentence.

Letby has vowed to refuse to appear in court to hear the punishment she will face, along with statements from the families of the seven babies she killed.

Since the guilty verdicts were announced on Friday, calls have been growing for action to ensure that the 33-year-old former nurse is forced to appear when her sentence is read out on Monday.

On Sunday night, a government source told the Telegraph that if Letby refused to attend of her own accord she could be compelled to do so.

“Lucy Letby should be in court to hear society’s condemnation of the enormity of her crimes, expressed by the judge,” said the source. “If that requires the use of lawful enforcement, so be it. If she continues to refuse, that will only strengthen our resolve to change the law as soon as we can.”

In further developments:

A director of nursing accused of ignoring warnings about Letby has been suspended from her six-figure salary NHS post.

There are growing calls for the inquiry into the murders to be given legal powers to force NHS managers to come forward.

Police are investigating around 30 further cases of babies in Letby’s care who suffered “suspicious” incidents.

Currently, judges can order criminals to appear, and prison officers are able to use reasonable force to take them to the court. But it is believed some guards are reluctant to use force because of the risk of legal action if they are seen to have overstepped what is “reasonable”.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has said the Government is “committed” to changing the law so that criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings. Action is expected as soon as the King’s Speech in the autumn. The law would give extra protection to prison officers.

Last week, Mr Justice Goss KC, the judge in the trial of Letby, told the court he had no power to force her to attend, saying: “The sentencing hearing will take place whether she is present or not. The court has no power to force her to attend – therefore there is nothing I can do about it.”

Courts around the country have reported that increasing numbers of offenders are refusing to attend their sentencing hearings. In April, Thomas Cashman, who shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, refused to appear in court.

Sir Robert Buckland, a former justice secretary, told GB News that the sentencing should be played into Letby’s cell regardless of her wishes, and she should have to listen to victim statements from the families of the babies she murdered.

“My suggestion would be to make sure that there was a live link beamed into the cell of the sound and/or send pictures to ensure that Letby has nowhere to hide and in fact has to listen to what the judge is saying about the case,” he said.

“Most importantly, she needs to hear the victims’ personal statements as impact statements that will really bring home, I think, to the wider world, the appalling devastating impact of the loss of these innocent children, these innocent babies, have had upon dozens of families.”

Sir Robert said “reasonable force” could be used to ensure an offender attends a hearing, but added that was “a difficult one to interpret”, telling The Telegraph: “What if she was just very violent – what do they do then, and do they risk injury? What equipment do they have? How do you do it?

“You can imagine it degenerating into a situation where she’d have to be carried into the dock. The concern is that she makes it all about herself again, and it becomes this indirect control where she is able to control the proceedings by her lack of cooperation or otherwise.

“In the absence of changes to legislation it’s difficult for the security officers to get this right, and no doubt there will be concerns about what exactly would happen if the event of her being brought into the dock and then creating a disturbance, which means the judge would probably have to send her back into the cells.

“I think that dock officers in this situation deserve the fullest protection from manipulative defendants.”

A former justice minister also supported the use of reasonable force, saying: “I think when people have done such brutal harm to their fellow citizens, it is perfectly reasonable that they should be personally in court to hear the judge’s sentencing.

“Officers who have the task of bringing a defendant to court should be protected for doing their duty.”

On Sunday night, Steve Brine, the chairman of the Commons health select committee, said: “Lucy Letby 100 per cent should be present to face the music, and Parliament should legislate to make sure that defendants do so.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, told The Telegraph that he would change the law if he wins the next election, saying: “It’s crucial for victims and their families that perpetrators are present in court. I saw its impact as Director of Public Prosecutions.

“While nothing can ever fully heal families’ pain, it brings an element of closure and gives others confidence that, if they come forward, the system will deliver justice for them. That criminals can avoid court is a shameful gap in the process, and one my Labour government will close.”

Lord Stevens, a former Metropolitan Police commissioner, said: “I think she should be made to attend court. She certainly should be there, I think both from the victims’ point of view and that of the court process. I don’t think she should be allowed to stay around in the cells.

“I think it’s very important, of course, for justice to be seen to be done as well as possible. I think there needs to be a process that is absolutely transparent and accountable. Bringing her into court has to be done in a way that is seen to be humane, but she needs to be in court for the sentencing.”

Lord Macdonald, a former director of public prosecutions, said: “There’s not a single person in the country who doesn’t wish to see her in the dock to hear the judge’s sentencing remarks, and the victim impact statements in particular.

“But the solution to it is very, very difficult to find, because since she’s going to get a whole life tariff there’s nothing much to threaten her with. It’s just very difficult to see what the sanction would be for her not turning up.”

Baroness Newlove, a former victims’ commissioner, said: “Victims have to listen in silence throughout a trial. The sentencing hearing is their opportunity to have their voice heard. They can express their pain and heartbreak, and they must have the right to make these comments directly to the offender in person.

“How can it be right that having been convicted of these crimes, the offender has the opportunity to choose whether to turn up?”

Paul Maynard, a Tory member of the Commons justice select committee, said: “I very much back Alex Chalk’s efforts to ensure that this can’t occur. I very much sympathise with the idea that she ought to be in the dock to hear the sentencing and the remarks. I would just hope Alex Chalk gets on with it as fast as possible.”

