Letecia Stauch case timeline: Trial of murdered stepson Gannon nears end after 3 years

May 5—Closing statements are expected on Friday in the trial against Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Here's a timeline of everything that has happened thus far in the more than three years it took to reach this point.

2020

Jan. 27: Stauch allegedly kills Gannon at their home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood of unincorporated El Paso County, Colorado — just southeast of Colorado Springs. Stauch reports Gannon missing later in the evening.

Feb. 1: Stauch leaves Colorado with her daughter, Harley Hunt, after investigators began to suspect Stauch had something to do with Gannon's disappearance.

Feb. 4: Stauch allegedly dumps Gannon's body, which was hidden inside a suitcase, over a bridge near Pensacola, Florida.

March 2: Stauch is arrested by police and the FBI in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

March 4: While being transported back to Colorado, Stauch assaults a deputy with a Monster energy drink and attempts to take her firearm.

March 11: Stauch makes her first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court, charged with first-degree murder.

March 17: Gannon's body is discovered by two bridge inspectors in Florida.

March 20: Law enforcement announces it had discovered Gannon's body.

June 4: A second case is opened against Stauch for an alleged attempt to escape from the El Paso County jail.

Sept. 8: Dr. Jackie Grimmett, who testified in Stauch's trial last week, found Stauch to be competent to proceed to trial.

------

2021

Jan. 19: A second competency evaluation conducted on Stauch found her competent to proceed to trial.

Feb. 26: Judge Gregory Werner grants Stauch's request to dismiss her public defenders and allows her to represent herself at trial.

May 3: Stauch drops bid to represent herself and hires new attorneys.

Nov. 4: Stauch pleads not guilty to all charges

------

2022

Feb. 11: Stauch gets permission from Judge Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Story continues

Aug. 25: Werner announces the first sanity examination conducted by the state hospital in Pueblo found Stauch to be sane at the time she allegedly killed Gannon. Stauch's defense requests a second sanity examination to be conducted.

Oct. 13: Werner sets a trial date of March 20, 2023.

------

2023

March 9: Prosecutor and 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen informers Werner that the defense's sanity report has not been filed. Defense attorney Josh Tolini assures Allen the report would be filed prior to trial.

March 20: Jury selection begins in Stauch's trial.

April 3: Attorneys give opening statements in Stauch's trial.

April 4: The prosecution's first witness and Gannon's father, Al Stauch, begins testimony against ex-wife.

April 5: Al Stauch gives a definitive answer on his thoughts regarding his ex-wife's sanity: "I believe she is, and was, absolutely sane," Al Stauch said. "From the time I met her to even today."

April 7: A former neighbor of Stauch's, Nicole Mobley, testifies that Stauch attempted to pay her to lie to law enforcement about seeing someone take Gannon.

April 11: Stauch's half-brother Dakota Lowery testifies against his sister, claiming he saw Stauch put the suitcase Gannon's body was later found in into her van on Feb. 1, 2020. Something "didn't feel right about (the suitcase)," Lowery says during his testimony.

April 17: Stauch's daughter testifies against her mother. Hunt claims she had no knowledge that her mother had killed Gannon, that Stauch abused her and that she "felt manipulated," by her mother.

April 21: FBI agent Jonathan Grusing testifies that Stauch had googled "I don't like my stepson," and "blood spurting from arterial bleed" in the past.

April 25: The first mental health professional testifies in Stauch's trial, claims she never witnessed symptoms of dissociative disorder or bipolar disorder.

April 28: Dr. Loandra Torres, one of the forensic psychologists who conducted Stauch's sanity examination, testifies that she believes Stauch may be lying about having dissociative identity disorder: "All of it seems a bit far fetched."

May 1: The prosecution's final witness, Kevin Clark, completes his testimony, reviewed google searches from Stauch's phone prior to her arrest:

— "Hiding IP address"

— "Need a fake ID, legit"

— Several searches regarding "face transplants" or "plastic surgery"

— "What do they do when they find a body in another state"

— "How do they identify bodies found in another state"

— "Spanish girl names"

— "How long before a body starts to decompose in a bag"

— "How do people avoid the FBI"

May 2: The prosecution rests its case, and the defense calls its first witness of trial. The defense's second witness, clinical psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Lewis testifies that she found Stauch to be insane at the time she allegedly killed Gannon, and that she diagnosed Stauch with dissociative identity disorder

May 3: Dr. Lewis stands by her findings in Stauch's sanity examination during a tense, full day of cross-examination from the prosecution. Tolini informs Judge Werner that on Friday the defense would be resting its case.

Closing arguments are expected to be given Friday morning in what could be the final day of Stauch's trial.