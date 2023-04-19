Letecia Stauch trial: Blood stain experts describe 'violent' crime scene

Apr. 18—Investigators found 54 drops of blood on the walls of Gannon Stauch's bedroom, and the dilution of the stains suggests that someone tried to clean up the evidence after the crime, two blood stain pattern analysts testified Tuesday.

Letecia Stauch is accused of stabbing and fatally shooting Gannon, her 11-year-old stepson, in El Paso County and disposing of the youngster's remains in Florida.

Tom Griffin, an independent forensic consultant in blood stain pattern analysis, testified about the voluminous amount of blood found in the Stauch home following Gannon's disappearance in January 2020.

Griffin also testified that several of the blood stains found on the walls of Gannon's bedroom were below the height of Gannon's bed, suggesting that Gannon was on the floor for at least some of the attack.

Over the last two weeks, jurors have heard testimony about blood being found in the basement, storage room, hallway and garage, as well as a large pool of blood found on the concrete underneath the carpet in Gannon's bedroom right above where Gannon's bed was.

Alyssa Berriesford, a crime scene investigator with the Colorado Springs Police Department, testified that after reviewing all of the blood stains from Gannon's room, it was clear that the scale of the incident was "violent" and "dynamic," meaning there were several "events" that caused the blood stains in Gannon's room.

In the first week of trial Susan Ignacio, a medical examiner from Florida, testified that Gannon was stabbed 18 times and suffered four blunt force trauma injuries and one gunshot to the head.

By Zachary Dupont

zachary.dupont@gazette.com

