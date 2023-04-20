Letecia Stauch trial: FBI agents testify to lies told by Letecia Stauch during investigation

Apr. 19—FBI agents on Wednesday testified in the trial of Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, regarding the numerous lies told by Letecia Stauch in nine recorded phone calls between Letecia Stauch and Gannon's father, Al Stauch.

In the recorded calls, all of which took place in mid-February 2020, several weeks after Gannon was reported missing, Letecia and Al Stauch argue over Letecia Stauch's alleged version of events, and her story could be heard changing numerous times from phone call to phone call.

The calls played in court on Wednesday were similar to those played two weeks ago when Al Stauch took the witness stand. In all of the calls played to the jury, Al Stauch was "coached" through the calls at the time by the FBI, who helped him come up with questions to ask and topics to discuss with Letecia Stauch.

Letecia Stauch trial: Gannon's father takes the stand, describes asking if she killed boy

Jonathan Grusing, a former FBI special agent who testified on Wednesday, stated that one of the goals was to keep Letecia Stauch talking as much as possible because the more she talked the more information the FBI believed they could get.

One of the ways the FBI achieved this, according to Grusing, was by having Al Stauch continue to tell Letecia Stauch that he believes she didn't kill Gannon, that he believed she is a "good mother," or by giving her "outs" by having Al Stauch ask her if what happened to Gannon was an accident.

"Someone like Letecia can't help but give information when making up these stories," Grusing stated.

Over the nine calls, eight of which were between just Letecia and Al Stauch, Al Stauch continues to confront Letecia Stauch, saying that he knows she is lying to him, and Letecia Stauch continues to deny lying, despite changing her story several times over the course of the conversations.

In one of the first few calls played in court Wednesday, Al Stauch accuses Letecia Stauch of lying about Quincy Brown's involvement, because law enforcement had confirmed Brown was in Mexico at the time of Gannon's disappearance.

In phone conversations played two weeks ago, Letecia Stauch claims Brown, who was a wanted fugitive in El Paso County at the time, was the person who had assaulted her and taken Gannon.

