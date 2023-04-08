Letecia Stauch trial: Neighbor testifies that Stauch attempted to pay her to lie to law enforcement

Apr. 7—New testimony on Friday revealed that Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020, attempted to bribe a neighbor to lie to law enforcement weeks after Gannon was reported missing.

Friday afternoon marked the end of the first week of Stauch's trial, and the prosecution spent a significant portion of the day asking witnesses about Stauch's demeanor following Gannon's disappearance.

The most significant testimony of the day came from the day's 11th and final witness, Nicole Mobley, a former neighbor of Stauch's.