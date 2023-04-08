Letecia Stauch trial: Neighbor testifies that Stauch attempted to pay her to lie to law enforcement

Zachary Dupont, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Apr. 7—New testimony on Friday revealed that Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020, attempted to bribe a neighbor to lie to law enforcement weeks after Gannon was reported missing.

Friday afternoon marked the end of the first week of Stauch's trial, and the prosecution spent a significant portion of the day asking witnesses about Stauch's demeanor following Gannon's disappearance.

The most significant testimony of the day came from the day's 11th and final witness, Nicole Mobley, a former neighbor of Stauch's.