Lethal barrage of 30 bullets kills one, wounds one outside Brooklyn convenience store

One man died and another was wounded in a hail of dozens of bullets outside a Brooklyn convenience store Thursday afternoon.

At least one gunman fired off more than 30 rounds at the two victims as they stood on Willmohr St. by E. 98th St. in Brownsville just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

One victim, 40, was hit several times in the chest by the barrage, cops said. He’s believed to be the intended target of the attack, police sources said.

Medics rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The second victim, also, went to Brookdale with multiple gunshots to his leg and arm. He was in stable condition Thursday.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name, and have made no arrests.