‘Lethal river of steel’: DA urges change after more than a dozen shootings in Boston leave 10 hurt

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is urging governors and legislators in states with easy-access gun purchase laws to consider the impact that firearms trafficked from their communities have on Boston after 10 people were wounded in more than a dozen shootings over Fourth of July weekend.

“The cold truth is that more than 75 percent of illegal firearms used in Boston-area crimes originated in another state. There’s a lethal river of steel flowing from northern and southern states onto the streets of Boston, and our neighborhoods are suffering from it,” Hayden said in a statement. “When one state’s extreme interpretation of 2nd Amendment rights causes extreme suffering in another state it becomes a problem for all Americans.”

Police in Boston responded to more than a dozen shootings scenes across the city on Sunday and Monday alone, according to Hayden.

Groups of men in vehicles in Chelsea exchanged gunfire in broad daylight on Tuesday, with bullets striking the windows of a McDonalds and Dunkin’ where patrons were eating.

A 13-year-old was also arrested after he was caught driving through Boston with a loaded firearm.

“We’re seeing more daylight shootings on busy streets and more guns in the hands of teenagers. The common thread, beyond shooters willing to send bullets flying regardless of where they are, is that the guns were likely trafficked in from another state,” Hayden added.

Hayden noted that data collected by his office and federal authorities show that most illegal guns seized in Boston come from Maine, New Hampshire, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Guns have also been traced to Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW