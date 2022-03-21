Leticia Smith arrested on suspicion of killing her husband nearly 7 years ago in Victorville

Leticia Smith, 40, was arrested in Mexico on suspicion of killing her husband, Antoine Smith, 35, nearly seven years ago in Victorville.

A homicide cold case team arrested a 40-year-old woman in Mexico on suspicion of killing her husband nearly seven years ago in Victorville.

Leticia Smith remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, with bail set at $2 million, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Smith, who allegedly fled the area in 2015, garnered national attention when she was spotlighted in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery TV network.

In May 2015, Antoine and Leticia Smith were married and lived with their two daughters in the 13000 block of Brynwood Street in Victorville.

On May 10, 2015, several people called the sheriff’s officials after 35-year-old Antoine Smith had not been heard from in several days.

Friends and co-workers became increasingly concerned after they received text messages that were not consistent with his messaging style from Antoine Smith's cell phone number.

On May 11, 2015, a missing person report was filed with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station. The following day, deputies continued the investigation and a welfare check was conducted at the couple’s residence.

Sheriff’s officials found 35-year-old Antoine Smith dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a bedroom of the residence on Brynwood Street.

Through investigation, Leticia Smith was identified as a suspect in the death of her husband. They also believed that she fled to Mexico with her two young daughters, sheriff’s officials said.

The Smiths’ daughters, Abigail and Isabell, were 4 and 8 years old, respectively, at the time of their father’s death, the TV show’s producers said.

In December 2021, investigators from the Sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide Team assumed the investigation, where they worked with Mexican authorities to locate Smith living in Rosarita, Mexico.

Investigators, with the assistance of the Department of Justice, had Smith arrested on an extraditable warrant for Antoine Smith’s death.

Smith was arrested in Mexico without incident and the children were found safe.

On March 4, the U.S. Marshals Service took custody of Leticia Smith from Mexican authorities, and she was transported to the U.S. where she was taken into custody by sheriff’s investigators.

'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

The “In Pursuit with John Walsh” episode in 2020 spotlighted the case, where Investigation Discovery producers said, “As the investigators continued to dig, they learned that Leticia may not be a victim — she may be a cold-blooded killer.”

Leticia Smith has dual citizenship and could be moving back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico, and she could also be using her maiden name, Sanchez, Investigation Discovery revealed.

