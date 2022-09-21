New York Attorney General announces civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced that she would be suing former President Donald Trump, the culmination of a three-year investigation into Trump and his business.

She alleged Trump used fraudulent asset valuations at his real estate company and that his business inflated the value of its real estate holdings to evade taxes and secure loans.

The latest legal setback for the former president comes amid a swirl of investigations into Trump, but the probe by James has gone most directly after Trump’s bottom line.

“I am announcing that today we are filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his company, and his family,” James said Wednesday in announcing the suit.

She said the Trump Organization manipulated asset values to pay lower taxes and get favorable loans and in the process “cheated all of us.” In addition to the civil charges, she said she would be referring additional criminal charges to relevant authorities.

James said Wednesday that she would also be pursuing charges against three of Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Trump’s two adult sons are senior executives at the Trump Organization. She is seeking to permanently bar the family from serving as a senior executive in any corporation in New York, in addition to other penalties.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said the investigation is politically motivated and that James, who is black, is racist.

Background on the case

In recent days, James and her team reportedly rejected a settlement offer from Trump’s team, setting up today's announcement. They questioned Trump directly in August as part of the investigation. Trump responded by invoking the Fifth Amendment more than 440 times that day.

The investigation is centered on the claim that Trump undervalued his properties when reporting taxes to the IRS, but then overvalued those same properties when it came time to use them as collateral in bank loans. Depending on the true value of the asset, the maneuver opens up the Trump organization to claims of bank fraud.

Her office also deposed three of Trump’s children — Eric, Ivanka, and Don Jr. During his deposition, Eric Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times, according to court filings cited by CNN. Don Jr., on the other hand, reportedly answered questions, opting not to invoke the protection against self-incrimination.

"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all of the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice," he wrote at the time in a statement posted on his social media site, Truth Social.

In a court filing last January, James’s office said it “has developed significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Ben Werschkul is a Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

