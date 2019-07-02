Clarification: Trump-North Korea-Stepping Into History story

In this Sunday, June 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a story July 1, The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump was joined in his Freedom House conversation with North Korea's Kim Jong Un by his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump and Kushner did meet Kim and were in the room for the opening of the session between the American president and North Korean leader. They did not remain in the room for the closed-door discussion.