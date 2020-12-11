'Let's do it again': In Georgia Senate race, Black, Latino, Asian and Native American activists hope to pull off another win

With only weeks until runoffs in two crucial U.S. Senate races, organizers in Georgia are ramping up efforts to get voters of color to the polls, visiting small businesses, setting up information tables outside supermarkets and handing out brochures in different languages aimed at engaging Black, Latino, Asian and Native American neighborhoods.

Activists hope to replicate their efforts from the November presidential election, when Black voters were a critical voting bloc in helping Democrat Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump and turn the state blue for the first time in 28 years. The Jan. 5 runoffs will decide whether Republicans or Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate amid a historic recession and pandemic.

Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are facing challenges from the Rev. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff, respectively. The runoff was triggered after none of the candidates were able to meet the state-required threshold of 50% of the votes on Election Day.

Asian American Advocacy Fund volunteers pose as they prepare to canvas in person.

Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, said her nonpartisan civic engagement group plans to deploy teams to canvass communities and urge voters to return to the polls.

“People know they've got to use their power,’’ Butler said. “We've got to do it again.”

Dissatisfaction with the Trump administration and his supporters in the state government has driven up interest among voters of color, said organizers and political experts.

“The current president has really motivated some of them,” said Adrienne Jones, a political scientist at Morehouse College in Atlanta. “I mean, there’s voter suppression and people do not want to be suppressed. They’re clear about it and informed so they get out there.”

Organizers aim to energize voters of color again

Georgia is not usually considered a battleground state. The run-off elections mean voters are inundated with political ads from national parties, candidates and interest groups. All this comes on the heels of a hard-fought general election and months of civil unrest over racial injustice.

“We have to also battle what I would call a little bit of election fatigue,’’ said Felicia Davis, convener for Georgia’s Clayton County Black Women’s Roundtable, part of a national coalition of groups promoting civic engagement.

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts during a rally with President Donald Trump to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on Dec. 5, 2020.

Organizers and lawmakers said virtual and social media campaigns along with traditional canvassing will be key to successful get-out-the-vote efforts.

In the months leading up to Election Day in November, groups targeting Black voters relied mostly on virtual efforts, including phone banks, texting and social media. Much of the effort was focused on urban centers like Atlanta.

Jared Sawyer, Jr., coordinator for Black Youth Vote in Georgia, said since last month’s election his group has expanded its efforts outside Atlanta and into smaller cities and suburban and rural areas. Building on its virtual outreach, the organization plans to turn to youth pastors and young leaders, distribute pledge cards and canvas communities. It will also host a virtual gospel concert Sunday.

About 30,000 young people in Georgia will turn 18 between Nov. 3 and Jan. 5, Sawyer said.

“We're going to lift up the spirits of young people and get people my age and around that age just excited about the fact that we can do it again, that we can show up, that we can show out,’’ said Sawyer, 23.

Beyond phone banks and texting, Butler’s group also plans to host candidate forums.

“We're going to make sure that people know the candidates,’’ said Butler, a long-time activist.

On Saturday, Black Voters Matter, a voter engagement group, will kick off its statewide, “Let’s Do It Again” bus tour, starting in Macon. The group is credited with helping drive out Black voters in Georgia last month and in battlegrounds like Pennsylvania.

“We are nearing the finish line,’’ said LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of the group. “Black voters saved the November elections. Let’s do it again.”

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said providing resources to grassroots groups will be critical. He noted the work of Stacey Abram’s group Fair Fight Action in Georgia and its successful get-out-the-vote effort.

Abrams, a Democrat who narrowly lost her bid for governor in 2018, founded the voting rights organization. The group is one of several, including Black Voters Matter, credited with helping turn out Black voters Nov. 3.

“That model has afforded Joe Biden a victory. What you do is take that same model and use it in this runoff,’’ Thompson said.

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina and the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, said it will be “an uphill’’ battle for Democratic candidates in Georgia.

Clyburn said Biden’s win in November is “the only reason I got any hope.”

The state Democratic party has coalition leaders who are building relationships with communities of color and providing them with support where needed, such as hosting in-language phone banks for the Asian American and Latino community, said Maggie Chambers, the state party’s communications director.

“We owe them an incredible debt for this work and ongoing momentum,” she said.

The state Republican party did not respond to requests to comment.

These grassroots, minority-led voting efforts attest to a “New South” and its impact, said Jones, of Morehouse. She pointed to newly-engaged voters of color working alongside progressive white voters, including those who have recently moved to the state from more Democratic-leaning areas.

Georgia is on track to become a majority-minority state by 2030. In 2019, white people made up 52% of the state population, Black residents comprised 32% and Latinos made up 10%, according to the Census.

“It’s not just this year that’s going to make a difference,” Jones said. “We’ve got the entire future before us. If the state is going to remain blue, people are going to have to remain motivated without coming off a presidency like the one that we’re leaving now.”

Jared Sawyer, Jr., (right) and other organizers with Black Youth Vote in Georgia canvassed a neighborhood earlier in December 2020. Photo courtesy of Black Youth Vote in Georgia.

Some groups follow the lead of Black organizers

Many activists of color said they have been inspired by the efforts of Black organizers to get out the Black vote.

E Lim, program director of the Asian American Advocacy Fund, a nonprofit progressive political organization, called Black organizers the group’s “movement ancestors.”

Lim said fellow Black organizers have “gotten us super, super far.’’

“It’s our turn to show up in that one way where we can actually pull us over the top finally,” Lim said. “We have to deliver the win with them.”

Hector Sanchez Barba, head of Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement group sending 50 organizers to Georgia to help energize Latino voters, said organizers have campaigned in urban centers, but also in communities where there are meat packing companies and warehouses, where many Latinos work. He said most Latinos in Georgia are of Mexican descent and about 15% are Puerto Rican.

Songwriter and producer Jermaine Dupri speaks during a drive-in campaign rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on December 5, 2020 in Conyers, Georgia. Ossoff and Warnock face Republican candidates Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election that will take place January 5th.

“Everything that we do is culturally competent in English and in Spanish,’’ Sanchez said.

Leading up to the runoffs, Mi Familia Vota has invested $250,000 in get-out-the-vote efforts and plans to help raise a total of $600,000 for the campaign. It will also team with local groups, including Latino Community Fund of Georgia and The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO).

Earlier this month, the groups registered more than 1,000 voters in large part by setting up information tables at supermarkets and canvassing, Sanchez said. They hope to knock on 40,000 doors by Jan. 5.

"People are eager,'' he said. "When we go to the doors they just have so many questions. And we have record numbers of people opening the door - just because they have been ignored."

Other campaigns are also aimed at turning out Puerto Rican voters. Ahead of the Senate elections, Fair Fight, Abram's group, and Voto Latino, a grassroots political group, have been targeting young Latinos and Black voters, including with public service announcements in Spanish and English featuring La Borinqueña, a Puerto Rican comic book superhero.

“We will march to the polls for this runoff election,” the character says in the ad. “Our vote is our power.”

The Asian American Advocacy Fund has largely relied on its bilingual — or in some cases, trilingual — volunteers to get out the Asian American vote.

There are 495,467 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Georgia, up 138% from 2000, the Asian American Advocacy Fund found. Within AAPI communities, the organization also found that 80% do not speak English at home. Asian Americans are largely concentrated in the metro-Atlanta area, especially Gwinnett County, which has the largest AAPI population in the state.

The group has been able to match up volunteers based on their language skills to areas where specific ethnic groups largely live, Lim said. For example, AAAF volunteers who speak Vietnamese will canvas in Lilburn, a city in southern Gwinnett County with a significant Vietnamese population, and those who speak Korean will do so in northern parts of the county, where many Korean Americans reside, Lim said.

“A lot of these people are just like, ‘OK, well, we just voted so why are we voting again? Did something not work?’” Lim said. “So it’s just like a lot of confusion that we actually just have to break down for people, which is why it’s so important for us to have as much language materials as we have.”

Volunteers also tapped into social media behaviors of various Asian communities to spread information. The group concluded that South Asians use Whatsapp, Vietnamese people use Facebook, the Chinese community use WeChat and Koreans use KakaoTalk.

Mayra Valenzuela, an organizer for Mi Familia Vota, helped register a voter in Georgia. The group's get-out-the-vote campaign is underway for the Senate runoffs set for Jan. 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of Mi Familia Vota.

Anjali Enjeti, co-founder of the Georgia chapter of They See Blue, an organization focused on mobilizing Democratic South Asian voters, said she has seen confusion about whether there was voter fraud in the November election, as well as about how to vote.

The organization has shared information about polling locations and candidates’ positions in English and eight South Asian languages in WhatsApp groups.

The group has also set up information tables outside South Asian businesses, phone banked, provided materials to principals of high schools with a large South Asian student population and hand wrote about 33,000 postcards.

OJ Semans, co-executive director of Four Directions, a nonpartisan Native American voting rights organization, said outreach to Native American voters has been “almost non-existent” by either party.

Four Directions has sent volunteers to Native American communities to knock on about 700 doors a day.

Garrett Bess, vice president of government relations and communications for the conservative activist group Heritage Action For America, leaves information at a residence in a subdivision in Milton, Ga., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Bess and a colleague were going door-to-door to encourage people to vote for the conservative candidates in Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff elections for U.S. Senate. The two Georgia races will decide which party controls the Senate, and that has infused voter turnout efforts by the parties and outside groups with new urgency.

There are more than 100,000 Native Americans of voting age in Georgia, according to Four Directions, but the state’s database shows only 14,624 Native Americans are registered to vote. The organization notes, however, that numbers may be skewed due to some Native Americans choosing not to self-identify as Native American.

“The reason that white people are able to turnout always at a higher percentage than people of color is the fact that they don’t have to face the same barriers that people of color have to face,” Semans said.

Semans and Healy pointed to barriers including voter ID laws, inconvenient polling locations and transportation challenges.

Four Directions is also working with various tribes to develop a questionnaire for the Senate candidates and organize a town hall.

“Natives, as long as they know they have an issue that will be heard, are going to be turning out,” Semans said. “They have their brothers and sisters throughout the United States now reaching out to them saying, ‘Take part in this...We started the flame, continue the fire.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro (R) speaks at a campaign event with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock on Dec. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Warnock is campaigning in the state ahead of his January 5th runoff election against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

