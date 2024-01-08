Let's assess America's political, economic and social fabric as 2024 begins

Before we get too far into the new year, let’s review the immediate past, present and future of America’s political, economic and social fabric.

Despite a recession being predicted to occur in 2023, Janet Yellen, the US Treasury secretary, reports: 1) Federal Reserve actions brought inflation down from 9.1% in 2022 to 3.1%, 2) 2023 annualized growth averaged around 3%, 3) new business startups set a record pace, 4) the unemployment rate fell below 4%, and 5) the typical middle-income households had higher earnings, more wealth and more purchasing power than before the pandemic.

Research reveals four economic measures paid off handsomely for Americans: 1) the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, 2) the $1.75 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 3) the $1.2 trillion Inflation Reduction Act, and 4) the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act. The economic reward includes the American economy producing more goods and services (up 2.6%). Wage gains outpaced inflation and will be even more significant in 2024.

2023 also witnessed: 1) the crime rate going down, 2) US carbon emissions falling below 2007 numbers and 3) all three major stock indexes soaring dramatically, boosting the retirement savings of more than 150 million Americans.

2023 is the first time in decades people could earn around 5% from their savings and money-market accounts, which increased the financial well-being of tens of millions of people.

Presently, we’re witnessing a boom in cleaner energy and the cost of metals used to make batteries will continue to remain low in 2024. Additionally, strong oil-production growth in North America and increasing global refining capacity will keep gasoline prices down in 2024.

While the US debt ceiling was raised by Congress on June 3, 2023, the GOP-controlled US House has only passed seven of the 12 appropriation bills they promised to approve in the fall. National debt remains a critical problem.

For the future, CRINK is the new acronym patriotic and democracy-loving Americans should remember: C hina, R ussia, I ran and N orth K orea. Those nations show no signs of easing up on cyberattacks or on infiltrating Americans with disinformation, misinformation, social media propaganda, artificial intelligence interference and fake political ads in 2024 similar to the 2016 presidential election. CRINK’s implicit and explicit wars against Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel-Hamas-Gaza and United States, to name a few, will continue. A strong president who opposes CRINK dictators versus honoring their autocratic leaders is paramount.

When the Supreme Court goes back into session on Jan. 5, all Americans hope the justices will decide: 1) what presidential immunity means, 2) what defines interfering with the counting of electoral votes, 3) whether states control the election process, 4) whether a president an “official” of the government (Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution), 5) whether Trump was engaged in re-election activities or presidential duties when he did nothing for 187 minutes during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, and 6) whether the Jan. 6 attack was a normal tourist visit or a planned coup attempt?

While the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Pew Research Center polling shows 62% of Americans’ support abortion rights. Besides women’s right to reproductive health decisions being a 2024 election deal-maker, immigration reform will also, implicitly, be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Bipartisan deals on immigration have eluded lawmakers and presidents for three decades. Knowing Congress is so divisive and the asylum law is complicated, politicians will most likely kick the can down the road and claim the 300,000-migrants-per-month issue will be settled on Nov. 5; common sense knows better. For the record: Trump had only 517 immigration judges on the bench in 2020; Biden increased that by 42%, to 734 judges.

There are 8.75 million indigenous Native Americans and Alaska Natives in the US (about 2% of the population). Since the remaining 98% of Americans are descendants of an immigrant family, it is ironic — and a sad state of affairs — when the benefits of immigration are questioned and our elected delegates can’t resolve the issue.

Finally, after Nov. 5, Americans will know whether they remain in a democracy or have reverted to living in a populist authoritarian dictatorship-driven country.

Issues to be resolved — a multitude were not identified in this essay — are plentiful. 2024, here we come, ready or not.

Steve Corbin is a professor emeritus of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. He receives no renumeration, funding or endorsement from any for-profit business, not-for-profit organization, political action committee or political party.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Looking at America's political, economic and social fabric