Let's Debate Over Which Characters You Love And Hate The Most In HBO's "The Last Of Us"

SYFY

The Last of Us has risen over the last four weeks to become one of the biggest shows on television, an acclaimed adaptation of an already acclaimed video game story that's made even bigger stars of its two leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Obviously, for both Pascal and Ramsey, getting the call that they'd won the core roles in such a high-profile production was big, exciting news...provided they could actually remember that the call came at all. Pascal stopped by The Tonight Show late last