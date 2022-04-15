'Let's find this guy:' Search continues for man suspected of shooting Phoenix officer

Authorities on Friday were still searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured a Phoenix police officer a day earlier.

Phoenix police said 35-year-old Nicholas Cody Cowan shot at officers, injuring one, Thursday morning at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The officer was "doing well in the hospital" as of Friday morning, said Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams.

A photo of Cowan distributed by officials on Thursday showed he has a neck tattoo, a brown mustache and brown shoulder-length hair. He was also described by police on Thursday as possibly bleeding, although it's unclear if he was injured in the shooting.

He was last seen near Third Avenue and Greenway Road, officials said Thursday. They asked people to call 911 if he was seen and advised against approaching him. Silent Witness offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to Cowan's arrest.

A statewide alert, known as the Blue Alert, for Cowan was still active as of Friday morning, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. The alert would remain active until Phoenix police notifies the department its search has ended, Graves said.

"Let's find this guy," Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams said in a tweet Friday morning.

Andy Williams didn't answer several questions from The Arizona Republic on Friday morning about the ongoing investigation and instead said there were no updates.

How the shooting happened

Officers initially responded to the area at about 10:15 a.m. after a woman there told police her boyfriend "committed several criminal acts" and attempted to commit suicide, according to Andy Williams.

It's unclear what criminal acts Cowan was suspected of committing, but police initially said they responded to a domestic violence call at the gas station.

The woman said she left her home and went to the gas station "to avoid a confrontation with her boyfriend," Andy Williams said. She also said Cowan made threats to "shoot it out" with police if they were called, Andy Williams said.

As the woman was talking with police, Cowan arrived at the gas station in a 2012 light blue Toyota Prius.

Then, an officer approaching Cowan was shot by him, according to Andy Williams. Another officer returned fire while Cowan also continued to fire, Andy Williams said.

Cowan ultimately fled the area in the Toyota Prius, which was later found by police unoccupied.

The injured officer has since undergone surgery and was recovering at a hospital, Andy Williams said. The officer was only identified by officials as being a 24-year veteran at the department whose spouse is also a Phoenix police officer.

No other citizens or officers were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Cowan's whereabouts should call 911 or, to remain anonymous, 480-WITNESS (480-946-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

