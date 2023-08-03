Let's do the math: how much Western equipment have actually been destroyed

Leopard 1 tanks

The Russian public talks about how almost half of Ukraine’s Western tanks (primarily Leopards) and armored personnel carriers have been destroyed.

The word "counteroffensive" is one the media uses more than almost any other. This refers to Ukraine's counteroffensive. At the same time, assessments of what is happening differ dramatically.

There are video and photo recordings, and the Oryx service. It is, therefore, possible to estimate the actual scale.

During the offensive, the Russian military has destroyed one Leopard 2A4 and two Leopard 2A6s. Three Leopard 2A4s and four Leopard 2A6s were damaged and evacuated for repair. Another one Leopard 2A6 was damaged and not evacuated (yet).

In total, eleven vehicles were put out of action. Of these, only three were destroyed, and one was damaged and abandoned. Most of these losses were due to mine explosions.

As of May 30, 2023, 60 Leopard tanks of two different modifications arrived in Ukraine. This does not include the aid packages announced later (which include at least 8 Leopard 2s and 25 Leopard 1A5s).

Ukraine has lost about 1/6 of the tanks of this type. The number is even less because three vehicles have minor damage (repaired in the field).

At least 30 units of French AMX-10s (called wheeled tanks) were transferred to Ukraine. Of these, one was destroyed, two were damaged and abandoned, and the Russian invaders looted one.

There are 90 units (50+40+unknown number in July) of Swedish Pbv 501As (modernization of the Soviet BMP-1) and Polish BWP-1s (also based on the BMP-1). There have been nine confirmed losses of this type (3 BWP-1s and 6 Pbv 501As). Seven were destroyed, and enemy soldiers captured two (1 of each type).

Total losses are less than 10%.

Of the 50 Swedish CV9040C infantry fighting vehicles delivered, one was damaged.

In January, a package of 119 M2A2 Bradlies was announced. An unspecified number of vehicles were delivered (March-April), 15 then 30 vehicles in June, and another 35 vehicles were announced by the end of the summer. Thus, as of July 2023, at least 164 cars have been delivered.

As a result of the fighting, 18 were destroyed, 23 were damaged (but evacuated), and 6 were damaged and abandoned. This is a total of 48 vehicles, or 29% of the July total. This is the most significant number of losses, but at least 23 will be put into operation after repairs.

More than 300 units of M113s were sent to Ukraine. Of this number, 58 vehicles, or 19%, were hit. Of these, 31 were destroyed, and 6 were captured.

If we assess the strike potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and compare it with the statements of the Russian Armed Forces about the "exhausted offensive," we can only laugh at the optimism of the Russian occupiers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine