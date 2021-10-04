'Let's not dumb this down': White House defends zero as reconciliation price tag

The White House defended its assertion that the true cost of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion package to most taxpayers is zero in an at times tense exchange with reporters at Monday’s press briefing.

This has become a talking point in favor of the vast spending bill, which has aroused strong opposition from Republicans and centrist Democrats alike due to its large price tag even as liberals insist it is a necessary companion piece to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure.

“The plan costs nothing for the American people who make less than $400,000,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “If you think companies that paid zero in taxes last year, 50 of the top companies should continue to pay zero in taxes, we’re happy to have that debate.”

Fox News’s Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on this figure after she noted that they were negotiating lowering the spending levels in the reconciliation bill in order to attract more Democratic votes. The Democrats can only spare three votes in the House and need all 50 Democrats in the Senate plus Vice President Kamala Harris for it to pass without any GOP votes. Right now, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona oppose the bill at $3.5 trillion.

“Let’s not dumb this down for the American people here,” Psaki shot back, noting the various pay-fors attached to the spending bill. The reconciliation instructions limit the net cost of the package to $1.75 trillion, meaning that about half the spending must be offset with tax increases, other forms of additional revenue, or cuts elsewhere.

But this has become part of a broader administration messaging strategy to paint Republicans, who oppose reconciliation and want Democrats to raise the debt ceiling without their votes, as the truly fiscally irresponsible party.

“So, let’s be clear: Not only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re threatening to use the power, their power to prevent us from doing our job — saving the economy from a catastrophic event,” President Joe Biden said on Monday. “I think, quite frankly, it’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful.”

“Republicans spent like drunken sailors over the last four years,” Psaki said, displaying a chart that purported to show how much debt was accumulated under former President Donald Trump versus Biden.

"Why let Republicans off the hook?” Psaki said in response to a question about using the reconciliation process to raise the debt limit. “This is their debt."



