Let's be rational. Attack on small dog in woods not cause to delist gray wolves. | Letters

This letter is in response to guest columnists Tom Tiffany and Susan Fredenhagen, who wrote advocating for the delisting of the gray wolf from the endangered species list (“Why are gray wolves still endangered?” Nov. 12).

It is difficult to correlate the attack on Fredenhagen’s dog, Pepper, with “a need to limit the number of wolves in our state.” Let’s be clear: Fedengagen was in the woods with a small dog. Keeping one’s dog away from where predators are known to live is simply common sense, not cause for government intervention.

We have agencies like Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources to take emotions like Fredengagen’s out of the equation. The DNR relies solely on data and science, unlike Tiffany, who wants to create federal policy based on livestock attacks that are exceedingly rare and pet attacks that are all-but-non-existent. (There have been no documented cases of human attacks, by the way.)

Let’s please be rational here. Wolves are not, in fact, a meaningful danger to human life or livelihood in Wisconsin. When we humans go out into the more remote parcels of our lovely state, we should go fully aware that nature can be dangerous. We should wear bug protection, we should bundle up in winter and we should keep our pets close — not demand that government bubble-wrap us with unnecessary policy.

Laura Vuchetich, Fox Point

