Let's be real: Tennessee vouchers expansion is about politics over student achievement

My elementary school experience was different from the traditional one. I attended a school with outdated textbooks, leaky roofs, and aged windows in a low-income neighborhood in North Memphis.

My public school teachers took the rags they were given. They made daily education miracles for my classmates and me, despite low pay and rhetoric from educational and governmental talking heads.

School vouchers were introduced to change this experience for students who attend poor public schools. The traditional understanding of school vouchers is encompassed by the tagline in the one-pager explaining Gov. Lee’s new school voucher program called the Education Freedom Scholarship Act of 2024, “Parents Choose, Students Succeed.”

However, there is no evidence to suggest that private school vouchers effectively increase student achievement among low-income students.

Where is the relationship between school vouchers and student achievement?

According to a study from the Economic Policy Institute, school vouchers do not improve the academic performance of low-income students despite Republican talking points. Instead of the legislature directing surplus funds to build new public schools across Tennessee, the bill would give private school vouchers to low-income children in poor neighborhoods.

A group from Americans United silently protest Gov. Bill Lee’s Education freedom proposal with signs “No Vouchers” at Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The program is planned to expand to give every public school student the opportunity for a private school voucher after the 2025-2026 school year. This is an expansion of the school voucher pilot program that was implemented last year called the Education Savings Account Act, which only applied to three counties.

In January, Tennessee Education Commissioner, Lizette Gonzalez-Reynolds, testified before the Senate Education Committee and voiced that the academic performance of students in the ESA program was, “Nothing to write home about.” According to 2022-2023 TCAP test scores, students who participated in the ESA program performed worse on the state standardized test than students who attended public schools. Tennessee investing in a state-wide voucher program that has not proven itself worthy of more Tennessee taxpayer dollars in the pilot phase is not a fiscally responsible decision.

The Education Freedom one-pager boasts about how 91% of parents are satisfied with the pilot program while not mentioning anything about the academic performance of children in the program. Instead, the one-pager uses the traditional Republican talking points from EdChoice, a conservative think tank, about the effectiveness of school vouchers without analyzing the effects that school vouchers have on students' academic performance.

I think that Governor Lee knows that private school vouchers do not increase student achievement among low-income students. This bill is not about low-income students succeeding because private schools are not subject to the same regulatory standards as public schools. Unlike public schools, private schools are not compelled to receive federal funding.

The voucher expansion bill reeks of partisan politics

I argue that this bill is to appease Christian evangelicals across the state to maintain the Republican supermajority in the state legislature. The only people who win out of this are private school headmasters at the expense of the integrity of our public education system. Are Republican legislators concerned about education as they proclaim to be from a low-income perspective? I seem to think that their mind is already made up. Can you make yours up?

We can admit that the public school system warrants reform, but everyone from the governor to the superintendent of a school district, and parents have a vital role to play. Poor children do not deserve to go to a school with dilapidated infrastructure, while politicians can boast that our state enjoys a state surplus for brownie points during campaign season.

Instead, the legislature should allocate funds from the state surplus to provide more resources for public schools and also instruct the Tennessee Department of Education to give guidance to local school districts on best practices.

My message to Governor Lee and the Republican Caucus is to stop reinventing the wheel for education when we have the tools to make it better.

Kaleb Sy

Kaleb Sy is a freshman at Columbia University pursuing an economics degree with a minor in political science. Sy is an honor graduate of East High School and a student leader in Memphis who has been politically active in local, state, and federal politics. He is a member of the Columbia Black Pre-Law Society, a writer for the Black Pre-Law Journal, and the Columbia Policy Institute.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: School choice: Tennessee would make a mistake to expand vouchers