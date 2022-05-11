Let's All Retire To The Happiest Village In Video Games
Nara is an artist from Korea who, as a fun side project, has imagined a game with the visuals of Link to the Past or an early Pokémon title, but with none of that combat or danger messing up the vibes.
(Please don’t mention Stardew Valley, this clearly has a different feel about it!)
Read more
Carvana Lays Off Thousands of Workers, Buys Car Auction Company for $2.2 Billion on the Same Day
Best Buy employees break into stellar zone defense to stop shoplifters
NASA Releases Ridiculously Sharp Webb Space Telescope Images
Acclaimed Director Cary Fukunaga Accused of Sexual Harassment
You can see more of Nara’s work at their ArtStation page.
OTHER WORK