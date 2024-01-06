Let's give Sarasota's city staff members the respect they deserve

One of the distinctive and longstanding characteristics of the Sarasota community is residents’ interest and engagement in local government processes.

Our citizens want to be informed.

They want to have a voice in initiatives and capital projects – from constructing a new park to attainable housing, from density to vacation rentals, from sound regulations to sidewalks. They even want to have a voice on the details within the Engineering Design Criteria Manual.

Liz Alpert

And that’s a good thing!

We appreciate residents taking time from their busy schedules to share input and feedback. When I talk with other local elected officials around Florida, they are surprised by the consistently high level of engagement in Sarasota.

We couldn’t imagine it any other way.

Recently, however, the input has taken an unpleasant turn with not-so-veiled attacks on city staff. Our staff is comprised of knowledgeable, accomplished professionals – many with master’s degrees and doctorates – and years of experience in their fields of expertise. To accuse them of going rogue and ignoring the Sarasota City Commission’s direction in favor of personal agendas could not be further from the truth.

Our hard-working city staff members are expected to make recommendations to the commission. If they are reviewing, for example, a specific portion of the Zoning Code and determine that other facets should be addressed simultaneously, they should do so.

In fact, I expect them to do so – just as staff members are expected to meet with all stakeholders whether they are residents, business owners or developers. Input from all sides is needed, especially when deciding if a substantive policy change will produce the city commission’s desired outcome.

Ultimately, the city staff will present its recommendations to the commission, and the commission will accept or reject those recommendations. It’s that simple. As the elected officials, we decide and set policy – not city staff.

Having one’s actions scrutinized and taking heat from the public goes with the job as an elected official. But that doesn't apply to the members of the city staff, who are hired because of their professional expertise.

Our city of Sarasota staff is valued and supported. Let’s allow our city staff members to do their jobs without vilification and continue to work together to make Sarasota the best city it can be.

Sarasota City Commissioner Liz Alpert also serves as the city's mayor.

