'Let's Be Serious.' Trump and Macron Hold Tense Meeting At NATO Summit in London

President Donald Trump and French President Emanuel Macron held a tense meeting on the first day of the NATO summit in London, after exchanging harsh words about each other earlier in the press. The pair spoke about trade, immigration, combating terrorism, NATO, and the U.S.’s relationship with Turkey; all topics on which the two leaders disagree to an extent.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Trump had responded to Macron’s criticism in The Economist of the U.S.’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria without consulting NATO allies, a move Macron said was an example of the alliance “experiencing the brain death of NATO.”

“I think that’s very insulting,” the U.S. President had told reporters. “Nobody needs NATO more than France. And frankly, the one that benefits really the least is the United States… We’re helping Europe,” he continued. “I think when France makes a statement like they made about NATO, it’s a very dangerous statement to make.”

Sitting with Trump, Macron addressed his comments. “My statement created some reactions,” he said. “I do stand by it.”

The two went on to speak about Syria, in the meeting held before reporters. When asked if France had committed to take back detained ISIS fighters still in the region, Trump joked to Macron, “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters?”

“Let’s be serious,” Macron cooly responded, adding that there needs to be a larger push to defeat ISIS overall.

“This is why he’s a great politician, because that’s one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard,” Trump responded.

Macron also brought up the issue of Syria earlier in the meeting. “When I look at Turkey, they are fighting against those who fight with us, shoulder to shoulder, against ISIS,” Macron said, turning to Trump. Trump decided to withdraw troops from the region after speaking with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone. President Erdogan subsequently launched an attack on Syrian Kurds following the U.S.’s withdrawal from the region, which some have argued constitutes ethnic cleansing. Syrian Kurds were key allies in the U.S.’s fight to defeat ISIS.

Macron also demanded “clarifications from the Turkish side” on its purchase of Russian-made air defense missile systems. “How is possible to be a member of the alliance … and to buy the S-400s from the Russians?” Macron asked.

Earlier that day, President Trump answered questions from reporters for nearly an hour. On top of Macron’s comments, the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry, the trade war with China and the upcoming British election all came up.

The two-day summit is meant to mark the 70th anniversary of the geopolitical military alliance, and leaders from 29 countries will be attendance. Pressing foreign policy issues like North Korea’s nuclear program, Turkey’s assault on the Syrian Kurds and the rise of China will all likely come up. The assembling of global leaders also comes just nine days before the United Kingdom’s general election, which will determine whether U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in power.

What Did Trump say about Macron before their meeting?

In a Nov. 7 interview with The Economist, President Macron criticized the decades-old alliance — arguing the it was “experiencing the brain death of NATO” — and criticized President Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw troops from Northeastern Syria without telling his NATO allies. NATO countries including France, the U.K., and Germany all still have troops in the region.

He added that the U.S. is “turning its back on us.” Trump recently moved to cut a large part of its contribution to NATO’s collective budget, moving it from 22% of the budget to 16% of the budget, per CNN.

Macron warned other European countries that they can no longer depend on the U.S. to defend its allies, and said Europe needs to rethink its geopolitical strategy. “You have no co-ordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None,” Macron said in the interview.

Speaking at a meeting Tuesday with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump responded to Macron’s comments.

“President Macron said that NATO is brain dead. I think that’s very insulting,” the President told reporters. He added it was a “very, very nasty statement” towards the world leaders at the summit. “Nobody needs NATO more than France. And frankly, the one that benefits really the least is the United States… We’re helping Europe,” he continued. “I think when France makes a statement like they made about NATO, it’s a very dangerous statement to make.”